Iconic Celebrities we lost this week: Tributes pour in for Ozzy Osbourne, Hulk Hogan, Chuck Mangione, and more

The fourth week of July 2025 has seen the loss of several major celebrities from sports, music, and film. On Sunday, July 20, actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner died in an accidental drowning while swimming with his daughter in Costa Rica. On Tuesday, legendary musician Ozzy Osbourne and Grammy-winning jazz artist Chuck Mangione also passed away. Then on Thursday, July 24, pro-wrestling legend Hulk Hogan died of cardiac arrest, according to TMZ.Tributes have poured in from all over the world for all these icons and legends of their respective fields. Let's take a look at some of them:Malcolm Jamal-Warner2nd Annual Living Legends Gala (Image Source: Getty)The 54-year-old was known for his role as Theodore Huxtable on The Cosby Show. He tragically died while swimming with his daughter off the coast of Costa Rica.After his death, Andrew Wyatt, a spokesperson for Bill Cosby, who played Malcolm Jamal-Warner's father in The Cosby Show, shared his grief. He told PEOPLE that the phone call about Malcolm's death &quot;reminded him [Bill Cosby] of the same call he received when his son died.”Bill Cosby's son, Ennis William Cosby, was shot in 1997 at 27 during an attempted robbery. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCosby also said on CBS News about his former colleague:&quot;He was never afraid to go to his room and study. He knew his lines and that he was quite comfortable even with the growing pains of a being a teenager.&quot;Also Read: How did Ennis Cosby die? Malcolm Jamal Warner's death at 54 reminds Bill Cosby of his son's passingChuck MangioneLegendary jazz musician Chuck Mangione died on Tuesday, July 22, in his sleep in Rochester at 84. He was known for his expertise on the flugelhorn and his single, Feel So Good. The song, which was released in 1977, became immensely popular, and he released around 30 more albums. He won two Grammy Awards (1977 and 1979).Fans across the globe mourned his death, as one wrote on X:&quot;Oh no. I've loved him a long time. First time I saw him he was playing in a collage gymnasium. UCSD. Rest well Sir.&quot;&quot;Chuck was a huge influence in my musical career. RIP,&quot; a music producer and orchestrator wrote.&quot;RIP he was a great musician, fantastic talent that will be missed that dude could flat out jam,&quot; another fan wrote.Ozzy OsbourneOzzy Osbourne at Buffalo Bills v Los Angeles Rams (Image Source: Getty)Legendary musician and the frontman of the band, Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne, died on Tuesday as well. The cause of the death is unknown, but he was dealing with health issues for some years. In 2020, he revealed that he had Parkinson's disease.Fans across the world paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, including his Black Sabbath bandmates. Co-founder Tony Iommi told the BBC:&quot;He loved what he did, he loved music, he loved playing together, and I'm so glad we had the opportunity of getting together again to do the [farewell] show.&quot;Renowned band Metallica also put out a statement about Ozzy Osbourne, part of which read:&quot;It's impossible to put into words what Ozzy Osbourne has meant to Metallica. Hero, icon, pioneer, inspiration, mentor, and, most of all, friend are a few that come to mind.&quot;Ozzy Osbourne, whose real name was John Michael Osbourne, won five Grammy Awards and numerous other accolades.Also Read: Drake Honors Ozzy Osbourne with Tribute at Iconic Black Sabbath BenchHulk HoganWWE 20th Anniversary Celebration Marking Premiere Of WWE Friday Night SmackDown On FOX (Image Source: Getty)The pro-wrestling icon, who played a key role in WWE (formerly WWF) becoming a global phenomenon, died on Thursday, July 24. As per TMZ, Hulk Hogan had a cardiac arrest on Thursday morning. Paramedics were called in, who tried giving him chest compressions while taking him into an emergency vehicle. However, Hogan was pronounced dead upon reaching the hospital.Tributes poured in from not only the wrestling colleagues but from fans across the world. The Undertaker wrote on X:&quot;The wrestling world has lost a true legend. His contributions to our business are immeasurable and for that I am appreciative. Thank you, Hulk Hogan.&quot;Ric Flair wrote a heartbreaking tribute, writing:&quot;I Am Absolutely Shocked To Hear About The Passing Of My Close Friend @HulkHogan ! Hulk Has Been By My Side Since We Started In The Wrestling Business. An Incredible Athlete, Talent, Friend, And Father! Our Friendship Has Meant The World To Me. He Was Always There For Me Even When I Didn’t Ask For Him To Be... Hulkster, No One Will Ever Compare To You! Rest In Peace My Friend!&quot;Hulk Hogan was 71 when he died. While the cause of his death hasn't been revealed, TMZ reports that he had been dealing with multiple health issues in recent months and also underwent a neck procedure in May.The music, sports, and entertainment industry has lost some big names this week. Moreover, the likes of football star Diogo Jota and celebrity chef Anne Burrell also died earlier this year. However, while they are no longer with us, their legacy will continue to live and inspire the next generations.Also Read: Ric Flair breaks down in tears and says what Hulk Hogan secretly said to him