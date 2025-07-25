Ric Flair breaks down in tears and says what Hulk Hogan secretly said to him

Ric Flair has now shared what Hulk Hogan did for him secretly and what he told him. The WWE legend broke down in tears.

Hulk Hogan died at the age of 71 earlier today. WWE is reportedly making significant changes to some plans, according to reports following his death.

Earlier in a video, Ric Flair broke down in tears, unable to grasp the loss of the legend who was also his friend. He then went on to reveal what Hulk Hogan had secretly done for him, without taking any credit for it.

Flair said that when his son was going to rehab, it was not covered by his insurance, but Hogan stepped out of his way to lend him money. On top of that, he was the one who refused to take the money back when Flair tried to pay him for it. Ric also added that when he was in the hospital and dying, it was Hulk Hogan who came to meet him first and stayed there with him.

"My son went to six rehabs. He never... my insurance didn't cover rehab, so Hulk lent me money one time to keep him in rehab and keep him off life support. So, I have never forgotten that. And I went to pay him back, and he said, 'You never have to pay me back, I'm here for you.' And then when I was dying in the hospital, I don't remember, but he was the first one there. So how do you forget something like that?" Flair revealed. (6:30 - 7:09)

The police have launched an investigation into Hulk Hogan's death

In a press conference, the police made a statement about Hulk Hogan's death. They detailed what had happened and said that they had launched an investigation into his death, but noted that this was standard procedure.

“The Clearwater Police Department is conducting a death investigation, which is standard in these types of cases. There are no signs of foul play or suspicious activity related to this call for service at this time. Our personnel is providing the family with the necessary resources. I’m strongly encouraging everyone to keep the family in their thoughts and respect their privacy during this difficult time. We will not be answering any questions, but we will provide additional information when it becomes available."

We at Sportskeeda would like to extend our condolences to Hogan's family and friends.

