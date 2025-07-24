  • home icon
  • [Watch] Ric Flair breaks down after news of Hulk Hogan's passing

By Jacob Terrell
Modified Jul 24, 2025 20:21 GMT
The Nature Boy [Image credit: WWE.com]
In the 1980s, the only wrestling star who came close to matching Hulk Hogan's status was Ric Flair. Although the two represented WWF and NWA, respectively, they were considered the top stars in the business for years before they actually met on television.

Hogan and Flair would go on to share a rivalry and a friendship that lasted for decades. Now, Hulk Hogan has passed away at the age of 71, and The Nature Boy is devastated.

Many stars from around the world have paid tribute to The Hulkster on social media, but Ric Flair's reaction may be the most heartbreaking. TMZ caught up with the 76-year-old, who broke down when he described his friendship with the late legend:

"People always wanted to paint us as enemies, but we were actually very, very close friends, and we kept up with each other on a regular basis," said Flair. "I just talked to Jimmy Hart yesterday, and he was fine. To have this happen, it's horrible."
Ric Flair recently won his battle against skin cancer. The AEW star has not been seen on television since March but remains signed to Tony Khan's promotion. We at Sportskeeda Wrestling also send our condolences to Hulk Hogan's family and friends.

Please credit TMZ Sports and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
