Ric Flair delivers major health update amid battle with skin cancer

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been battling skin cancer for the last couple of months. The Nature Boy has now revealed that he's officially cancer-free in a social media update.Flair is currently signed with AEW but hasn't appeared on television for quite a while. He was primarily involved with Sting's retirement run early last year, and he's been working on his own projects in the meantime.The 76-year-old was diagnosed with skin cancer in early June, but he promised fans he'd beat it and come out better than ever. Now, he's revealed that he's cancer-free. In a post on X/Twitter, he thanked the Academic Alliance in Dermatology. Check out his post below:&quot;Thank You Academic Alliance In Dermatology! I’m Now Cancer Free! WOOOOO!&quot; he wrote.Ric Flair is already back in the gymThey say you can't keep a good Nature Boy down, and Ric Flair has been proving his resilience since his skin cancer diagnosis. In fact, the WWE Hall of Famer is already back in the gym.Flair no longer wrestles, having competed in his final match in July 2022. However, he isn't afraid to get physical with today's top stars, as he demonstrated with Christian Cage at AEW Full Gear 2023. The Nature Boy's vitality is legendary, which is why few were surprised to see him working out amid his battle with cancer.Ric Flair posted a clip of himself on a walking machine earlier this month. Check it out below:&quot;Back In Business! A Little Blood Can’t Hold Me Back! I’ve Been Bleeding My Whole Life! WOOOOO!&quot; he wrote.The legend last appeared on AEW TV in May 2025 to pay tribute to Steve McMichael. Only time will tell whether he ever makes another appearance for Tony Khan's promotion.