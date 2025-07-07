WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair breaks silence following major surgery

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been dealing with some health problems over the last couple of years. The Nature Boy was diagnosed with skin cancer last month, leaving fans worried about his well-being. It was the second time in the last three years that he had been diagnosed with the deadly disease.

Flair's friend, Anthony Maurizio, initially revealed the WCW Legend's health condition on his Instagram account. He had said that Flair was "facing a tough battle with a skin cancer diagnosis, grappling with denial and the emotional weight of biopsies and ongoing tests." The 76-year-old legend had also revealed on social media on June 30 that he would be undergoing surgery following the skin cancer diagnosis.

Now, the Nature Boy has broken his silence after the surgery. On his X account, Flair posted a video of himself exercising on a cross trainer. In the caption, he wrote that he was back in business and a little blood can't hold him back.

"Back In Business! A Little Blood Can’t Hold Me Back! I’ve Been Bleeding My Whole Life! WOOOOO!"

However, The Nature Boy came under fire two months ago for making a jibe at former WWE commentator Jim Ross' colon cancer diagnosis. Flair, who later deleted his tweet, had said that Ross was trying to take the limelight by posting about his cancer.

However, after backlash from fans, he later apologized on social media, and said that Ross was his friend, and he was only "joking".

Former WWE Superstar reacts to Ric Flair's health update

Ex-WWE Superstar Matt Hardy also commented on Flair's health update, congratulating him on his recovery. He wrote,

"You are an amazing human being, Ric. Love it!"

Ric Flair also notably had a medical scare in 2017, when he was placed in a medically induced coma due to a bowel obstruction.

On the work front, The Nature Boy is currently signed with Tony Khan's AEW. Despite still being part of the company, the legend hasn't appeared on programming since WCW Legend Sting's retirement match at AEW Revolution.

His last appearance in WWE came in August 2021, and after that, he was released from the company. It remains to be seen if and when the Hall of Famer will return to the global juggernaut.

