Former WWE champion sends a message to Ric Flair after his unfortunate real-life update

Ric Flair recently received a heartwarming message from a former WWE Superstar after the 16-time world champion shared some unfortunate personal news. The Nature Boy is currently signed to AEW.

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Nic Nemeth (FKA Dolph Ziggler) has a message for Ric Flair. Nemeth was released from the Stamford-based promotion in 2023 and is currently signed to TNA. Meanwhile, last month, The Nature Boy disclosed his skin cancer diagnosis.

Taking to his Instagram handle on June 30, Ric shared that he would soon be undergoing surgery. He shared a close-up of his forehead and stitches on his stomach. The 76-year-old also urged fans to keep him in their prayers.

"Surgery Coming Up. Keep Me In Your Prayers. It’s All Fragile," Flair wrote.

Nic Nemeth took notice of Ric's surgery update and sent the latter a heartfelt message via a couple of flexed biceps emojis.

Check out his comment below:

Nic Nemeth comments on Ric Flair's Instagram post. [Image via The Nature Boy's IG]

WWE veteran believes Ric Flair has a death wish

Flair wrestled his last match at a special event back in July 2022, when he teamed with Andrade to defeat the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Meanwhile, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently made an interesting comment on the 16-time world champion.

Speaking exclusively on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Mantell claimed that Flair has a ''death wish,'' asserting that the 76-year-old wants to die in the ring.

"I think he has a death wish, and I think he wants to die in the ring. Because his last match, you know the old saying in wrestling, 'Hey, did you see Flair's last match? And the answer is, 'God, I hope so,"' he said.

Only time will tell if The Nature Boy returns to the squared circle.

