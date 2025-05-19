WWE legend has a "death wish," claims Dutch Mantell (Exclusive)

Former WWE on-screen manager Dutch Mantell recently made a rather frustrated statement while talking about a legend. The legend in question, Ric Flair, has apparently been worrying Dutch with his actions.

Ad

A picture of The Nature Boy recently went viral on social media, where he was seen sporting gashes on the sides of his forehead. Naturally, this led to questions about his health, with Ric himself explaining later that he was perfectly fine. Nevertheless, Ric Flair's continual comments about wanting another match have Dutch Mantell frustrated.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE veteran stated that Ric was likely putting himself in harm's way. He said:

Ad

Trending

"I think he has a death wish, and I think he wants to die in the ring. Because his last match, you know the old saying in wrestling, did you see Flair's last match? And the answer is god, I hope so." [3:33 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

Ad

The WWE veteran also thinks Ric Flair is lying about his health

According to Dutch Mantell, The Nature Boy could be trying to cover up issues by publicly saying that he was in perfect health.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Dutch called out Ric's statement and stated that the latter could have sustained an injury.

Ad

"Something happened to you. You were not bruised in one spot, you were bruised in a couple of other spots. I think you were drinking on the second floor of a stairwell and took a tumble down that stairwell so you hit this side and then you hit that side. And but, I mean if you could, you needed to stop that picture from getting out. And somebody wrote about it, I think I read yesterday or today. He was in a bar anyway." [1:50 onwards]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It remains to be seen what the WWE legend Ric Flair does next.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More