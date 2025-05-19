WWE legend has a "death wish," claims Dutch Mantell (Exclusive)

Former WWE on-screen manager Dutch Mantell recently made a rather frustrated statement while talking about a legend. The legend in question, Ric Flair, has apparently been worrying Dutch with his actions.
A picture of The Nature Boy recently went viral on social media, where he was seen sporting gashes on the sides of his forehead. Naturally, this led to questions about his health, with Ric himself explaining later that he was perfectly fine. Nevertheless, Ric Flair's continual comments about wanting another match have Dutch Mantell frustrated.
Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE veteran stated that Ric was likely putting himself in harm's way. He said:
"I think he has a death wish, and I think he wants to die in the ring. Because his last match, you know the old saying in wrestling, did you see Flair's last match? And the answer is god, I hope so." [3:33 onwards]
The WWE veteran also thinks Ric Flair is lying about his health
According to Dutch Mantell, The Nature Boy could be trying to cover up issues by publicly saying that he was in perfect health.
Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Dutch called out Ric's statement and stated that the latter could have sustained an injury.
"Something happened to you. You were not bruised in one spot, you were bruised in a couple of other spots. I think you were drinking on the second floor of a stairwell and took a tumble down that stairwell so you hit this side and then you hit that side. And but, I mean if you could, you needed to stop that picture from getting out. And somebody wrote about it, I think I read yesterday or today. He was in a bar anyway." [1:50 onwards]
It remains to be seen what the WWE legend Ric Flair does next.
