WWE veteran calls out Ric Flair's statement; says it's a lie - "Something happened to you" (Exclusive)

WWE legend Ric Flair was recently seen in a picture that raised questions about his health. While the legend has assured fans that he is perfectly fine, former on-screen manager Dutch Mantell is apparently not convinced.

The photo showed Ric Flair with a few gashes on the sides of his head, raising questions about what could be the reason behind it. His son-in-law claimed that Ric had cancer removed, and later on, Ric himself stated on social media that he was okay and did not have any kind of cancer.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Dutch Mantell talked about the photo and theorized that the WWE legend could have suffered an injury. He said:

"Something happened to you. You were not bruised in one spot, you were bruised in a couple of other spots. I think you were drinking on the second floor of a stairwell and took a tumble down that stairwell so you hit this side and then you hit that side. And but, I mean if you could, you needed to stop that picture from getting out. And somebody wrote about it, I think I read yesterday or today. He was in a bar anyway." [1:50 onwards]

The WWE veteran also mentioned Ric Flair's appearance

While Dutch thinks that Ric Flair is very touchy regarding comments about his appearance, he went on to state that the Nature Boy was looking terrible in the picture.

On the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Dutch Mantell went as far as to compare the WWE legend's look to that of a corpse. He stated:

"He looked like hell. I swear to God, I have seen really, and I don't mean this to slight his appearance, but I have seen cadavers in a coffin that looked better than Ric sitting there. All he had to do was close his eyes, he would have looked dead." [1:06 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Ric Flair down the line.

