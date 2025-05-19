"He looked like hell" - Disturbing Ric Flair photo prompts comment from WWE veteran (Exclusive)

WWE legend Ric Flair recently made headlines after a rather worrying picture of him emerged on social media. The photo has also led to a former on-screen manager of the company, Dutch Mantell, to comment.

The photo in question showed Ric Flair having a few gashes on his forehead. When a fan on social media pointed it out, Ric's son-in-law Conrad Thompson stated the legend had cancer removed, which could be the reason. Nevertheless, the photo has worried Dutch Mantell deeply.

Speaking on an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE veteran talked about Ric's appearance. He made it clear that he wasn't trying to insult Ric Flair as well.

"He looked like hell. I swear to God, I have seen really, and I don't mean this to slight his appearance, but I have seen cadavers in a coffin that looked better than Ric sitting there. All he had to do was close his eyes, he would have looked dead." [1:06 onwards]

WWE legend also addressed the rumors

Ric Flair later went on to clarify the situation on social media, stating that he did not have any kind of cancer.

On the X/Twitter post, the WWE legend explained that he was absolutely fine in terms of health, and even joked that he would be around for another 25 years.

"I’m Sorry People Have Been Misled By Social Media, But I Don’t Have Cancer Of Any Kind. Thank You For Your Concerns And For Everyone Reaching Out. I Am Absolutely Fine, And Unfortunately, You’ll Have To Live And Put Up With Me For Another 25 Years!"

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Ric Flair down the line.

