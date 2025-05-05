Big health update on 2-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion; gets skin cancer removed 

As per a massive health update from a close family member of his, a WWE Hall of Famer recently got skin cancer removed. After a fan posted a picture of the legendary Ric Flair from an event, his son-in-law and popular podcaster, Conrad Thompson, revealed that he recently got skin cancer removed.

The Nature Boy is arguably the greatest to ever step inside the squared circle. Even though he finally bid goodbye to in-ring action after his last match in 2021, Flair still makes appearances at wrestling conventions and other events.

One such picture of Ric Flair from a recent event was shared by a fan, who expressed concern over his health. The post quickly generated a response from Conrad Thompson, who's married to Flair's daughter, Megan Fliehr.

Thompson, who hosts several wrestling podcasts, commented that his father-in-law had recently gotten skin cancer removed. Check out his tweet below:

"He had a skin cancer removed but go on," tweeted Thompson.

Though Ric Flair didn't make an appearance at WrestleMania 41, he was a major topic of discussion as John Cena finally surpassed his record of 16 World Title reigns after defeating Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The Nature Boy was quick to congratulate Cena on his huge accomplishment. It remains to be seen if WWE plans to bring back Flair to the company in any form down the line.

