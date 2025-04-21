Ric Flair reacts as John Cena breaks his record by becoming 17-time WWE World Champion at WrestleMania 41

John Cena has made history in WWE by breaking Ric Flair's record for most world title wins. Ric Flair has now shared his instant reaction to The Cenation Leader becoming a 17-time WWE World Champion at WrestleMania 41.

Cena challenged Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in his last-ever WrestleMania match in Las Vegas tonight. The two stalwarts tested each other's limits in a nail-biting contest, which saw Travis Scott make his presence felt.

The American Nightmare finally exacted revenge on Travis Scott after the popular rapper gave him a busted eardrum at Elimination Chamber 2025. However, the distraction cost Rhodes his Undisputed WWE Championship. During the bout's closing moments, John Cena clobbered Rhodes with the belt behind the referee's back and pinned him to win his 17th World Championship.

After the show, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair took to his X/Twitter handle to congratulate John Cena on breaking his record.

"Congrats To My Great Friend @JohnCena On Becoming A 17x Champion! It Was Only A Matter Of Time! You And @CodyRhodes Put On An Instant Classic! Much Respect! WOOOOO! #WrestleMania," Flair wrote.

You can check out Flair's tweet below.

As for Cody Rhodes, his title reign ended abruptly at 378 days. The American Nightmare looked visibly distraught when he left the building. What's next for him? Fans must tune into the RAW after WrestleMania 41 to find out.

