Cody Rhodes' backstage reaction moments after losing to John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes shockingly lost to John Cena at Night Two of WrestleMania 41. The American Nightmare's backstage reaction was revealed moments after his match.
Since Elimination Chamber 2025, Cody Rhodes and John Cena have been in a heated feud. The two stars finally locked horns for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night Two of 'Mania. Both men put on an incredible display of action inside the squared circle, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair.
At one point in the match, the referee was accidentally taken out. This turned the bout in favor of Cena, who received some help from Travis Scott. The legend ultimately emerged victorious and made history by becoming a 17-time World Champion.
During the WWE WrestleMania 41 post-show, Cathy Kelley ran into Cody Rhodes backstage, just outside his bus. Kelley asked The American Nightmare what was next for him after the massive loss, but the latter refused to answer her question and went inside the bus with his wife, Brandi Rhodes.
Check out Cody's reaction in the video below:
It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for John Cena's and Cody Rhodes' rivalry going forward.
Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.