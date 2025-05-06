Ric Flair makes statement about him having cancer

Ric Flair has now spoken out after news broke that he had cancer. The news has been circulating since earlier today.

Well-known wrestling podcaster Conrad Thompson, who is Ric Flair's son-in-law, revealed that the legend had recently had his skin cancer removed. This came after a fan pointed out that a picture of Flair showed him with some gashes on his head. The fan was worried about him, and Thompson explained the situation.

"He had a skin cancer removed but go on," he wrote.

Ric Flair has now taken to social media as well. He said that he had messages from a lot of people and knew that fans were concerned about him. He thanked them and apologized if they had been misled by social media, saying that he did not have cancer of any kind. He added that fans would have to live and put up with him for another 25 years.

"I’m Sorry People Have Been Misled By Social Media, But I Don’t Have Cancer Of Any Kind. Thank You For Your Concerns And For Everyone Reaching Out. I Am Absolutely Fine, And Unfortunately, You’ll Have To Live And Put Up With Me For Another 25 Years!"

It's currently unclear whether Flair meant he does not have cancer anymore or that he never had it at all. Given that his son-in-law had made the revelation, it is probably the first option, meaning that Flair is cancer-free now.

