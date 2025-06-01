Fans furious, refuse to forgive Ric Flair for his tweet aimed at WWE veteran who underwent cancer surgery

The WWE Universe isn't happy one bit with Ric Flair over his recent post on X directed at fellow Hall of Famer Jim Ross. The Nature Boy seemingly took a massive shot at Jim Ross, who was recently diagnosed with colon cancer.
Thankfully, Jim Ross' surgery was a success, and he's now in rehabilitation. The legend received well-wishes and congratulatory messages from all corners of the wrestling world.
Ric Flair recently posted a message targeting Ross. In a tweet that left fans shocked, Flair claimed Ross was seeking attention and told him to focus on his recovery. Flair later deleted the post after facing massive backlash from fans. He has now shared a response to the backlash, stating he was simply having some fun.
Fans aren't in a forgiving mood, though, and his post clarifying his previous message also received backlash. Here's a screengrab highlighting some of the most notable responses:
Ric Flair wasn't happy when Jim Ross appeared on Dark Side of the Ring
The controversial "Plane Ride From Hell" episode of Dark Side of the Ring led to Flair receiving massive backlash back in 2021. The Nature Boy wasn't thrilled with Jim Ross' comments on the show, and later had the following to say about his fellow WWE Hall of Famer on the To Be The Man podcast:
"Jim Ross lost every bit of credibility with me in life, in spite of calling me the greatest wrestler of all time or whatever other bullsh*t, when he jumped on The Dark Side of Wrestling [sic] because all he is starving for and leaning on life is to be relevant because he ain’t, and I will tell you this." [H/T: WrestlingNewsCo]
It's clear as day that Ric Flair has had some issues with Ross in the past. Judging by his post, though, he was taking a friendly jibe at the veteran. A lot of fans don't believe him, as is evident from the replies to his post.