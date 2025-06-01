Fans furious, refuse to forgive Ric Flair for his tweet aimed at WWE veteran who underwent cancer surgery

The WWE Universe isn't happy one bit with Ric Flair over his recent post on X directed at fellow Hall of Famer Jim Ross. The Nature Boy seemingly took a massive shot at Jim Ross, who was recently diagnosed with colon cancer.

Ad

Thankfully, Jim Ross' surgery was a success, and he's now in rehabilitation. The legend received well-wishes and congratulatory messages from all corners of the wrestling world.

Ric Flair recently posted a message targeting Ross. In a tweet that left fans shocked, Flair claimed Ross was seeking attention and told him to focus on his recovery. Flair later deleted the post after facing massive backlash from fans. He has now shared a response to the backlash, stating he was simply having some fun.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

Fans aren't in a forgiving mood, though, and his post clarifying his previous message also received backlash. Here's a screengrab highlighting some of the most notable responses:

Fans were furious over Flair's post (Images via X)

Ric Flair wasn't happy when Jim Ross appeared on Dark Side of the Ring

The controversial "Plane Ride From Hell" episode of Dark Side of the Ring led to Flair receiving massive backlash back in 2021. The Nature Boy wasn't thrilled with Jim Ross' comments on the show, and later had the following to say about his fellow WWE Hall of Famer on the To Be The Man podcast:

Ad

"Jim Ross lost every bit of credibility with me in life, in spite of calling me the greatest wrestler of all time or whatever other bullsh*t, when he jumped on The Dark Side of Wrestling [sic] because all he is starving for and leaning on life is to be relevant because he ain’t, and I will tell you this." [H/T: WrestlingNewsCo]

Ad

It's clear as day that Ric Flair has had some issues with Ross in the past. Judging by his post, though, he was taking a friendly jibe at the veteran. A lot of fans don't believe him, as is evident from the replies to his post.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More