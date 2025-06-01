WWE legend Ric Flair issues statement after seemingly taking a shot at Jim Ross in now-deleted post

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair seemingly took a shot at Jim Ross in a now-deleted post. The Nature Boy faced a lot of backlash on social media for his tweet. He has now come up with a clarification.
Legendary announcer Jim Ross was recently diagnosed with colon cancer, and the wrestling world has been praying for his speedy recovery. While Ross is currently signed with AEW, he has not been seen on TV for weeks due to his health issues.
In a now-deleted post on X, The Nature Boy jokingly accused Jim Ross of seeking attention amid his health issues instead of focusing on his recovery. The deleted post by Flair can be seen below.
In another post on X, Flair clarified that his message for Jim Ross in the now-deleted post was a lighthearted joke. The Nature Boy wrote that he was trying to make people smile, and the tweet was "harmless."
"If You Can’t Take A Joke From A 76 Year Old Man, Then You Are Living Life Too Seriously. It Was All Harmless, Lighthearted Fun! Just Trying To Make People Laugh & Smile!" Flair wrote.
WWE veteran believes Ric Flair has a death wish
WWE veteran and former manager Dutch Mantell (fka Zeb Colter) recently speculated about Ric Flair's potential death wish. The Nature Boy wrestled his last match in 2022 under the Jim Crockett Promotions banner. He teamed up with Andrade to defeat Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.
On Spotskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Dutch Mantell claimed that Flair wished to die in the ring.
"I think he has a death wish, and I think he wants to die in the ring. Because his last match, you know the old saying in wrestling, did you see Flair's last match? And the answer is God, I hope so."
Only time will tell if The Nature Boy will be featured in a prominent angle after his role in Sting's retirement storyline in AEW last year.