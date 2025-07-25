Major WWE plans changed after Hulk Hogan's sudden death - Reports

Major plans in WWE are reportedly being canceled and halted after the sudden death of Hulk Hogan. There has been a report on what's happening within WWE since the passing of the legend at the age of 71.The news broke earlier today, and the company released a statement confirming that the legend had indeed died. The police have launched an investigation into the death as well, and held a press conference, revealing further details of what happened with the sudden passing of the legend.WrestleVotes reported that many departments inside WWE were stopped from doing what they were actually working on. Several major plans and projects that were underway today were halted. Instead, the pivot was toward Hulk Hogan's death and jobs related to him.The report added that there will be numerous media tributes from WWE dedicated to Hogan this week. The focus will be on social media, as is the expectation.&quot;Many departments inside WWE were instructed to pause whatever current projects they were working on today and pivot toward Hulk Hogan-related jobs. There will be a lot from WWE dedicated to Hogan this week, especially on social media, as you would expect.&quot;WWE SmackDown is expected to be a huge tribute show for Hulk HoganWhile official sources have yet to confirm this, fans expect a huge tribute show for Hogan on SmackDown tomorrow. Triple H and his team could make the episode oriented towards him.Fans have been demanding the same, and there has also been a surge in ticket sales since the announcement of the legend's death.It remains to be seen what WWE plans to do with the show and how they will honor Hogan on this episode of SmackDown.We at Sportskeeda would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the WWE legend at this time.