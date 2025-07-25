Major WWE plans changed after Hulk Hogan's sudden death - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 25, 2025 02:18 GMT
Triple H decides the creative for WWE shows (Credit: WWE.com)
Triple H decides the creative for WWE shows (Credit: WWE.com)

Major plans in WWE are reportedly being canceled and halted after the sudden death of Hulk Hogan. There has been a report on what's happening within WWE since the passing of the legend at the age of 71.

Ad

The news broke earlier today, and the company released a statement confirming that the legend had indeed died. The police have launched an investigation into the death as well, and held a press conference, revealing further details of what happened with the sudden passing of the legend.

WrestleVotes reported that many departments inside WWE were stopped from doing what they were actually working on. Several major plans and projects that were underway today were halted. Instead, the pivot was toward Hulk Hogan's death and jobs related to him.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The report added that there will be numerous media tributes from WWE dedicated to Hogan this week. The focus will be on social media, as is the expectation.

"Many departments inside WWE were instructed to pause whatever current projects they were working on today and pivot toward Hulk Hogan-related jobs. There will be a lot from WWE dedicated to Hogan this week, especially on social media, as you would expect."
Ad
Ad

WWE SmackDown is expected to be a huge tribute show for Hulk Hogan

While official sources have yet to confirm this, fans expect a huge tribute show for Hogan on SmackDown tomorrow. Triple H and his team could make the episode oriented towards him.

Ad

Fans have been demanding the same, and there has also been a surge in ticket sales since the announcement of the legend's death.

Ad

It remains to be seen what WWE plans to do with the show and how they will honor Hogan on this episode of SmackDown.

We at Sportskeeda would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the WWE legend at this time.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications