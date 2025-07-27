  • home icon
  • Shows
  • Who was Junior Edwards' wife? All about family as Swamp People star passes away

Who was Junior Edwards' wife? All about family as Swamp People star passes away

By Diana George
Published Jul 27, 2025 15:02 GMT
Junior Edwards (Image via YouTube/@HISTORY)
Junior Edwards (Image via YouTube/@HISTORY)

The swamp hunting community is mourning the loss of Swamp People star Junior Edwards, who recently passed away. Following the news of his passing, heartfelt tributes have flooded in for the iconic alligator hunter, with many looking back on his personal life, particularly his marriage to Theresa Edwards, with whom he helped build a family legacy in the swamps of Louisiana.

Ad

Junior Edwards was married to Theresa Edwards, the matriarch of their close-knit family. The couple shares two sons, Willie and Randy Edwards, who starred on the show with them. The relationship between the couple was built on their common Louisiana heritage and devotion to swamp life.

Theresa endured profound family tragedy before Junior’s death, including the loss of their son Randy in a car accident on September 15, 2018. The family’s grief was shared publicly at the time, with Junior and Theresa asking for prayers as they were coping with their loss. Despite the struggles, the Edwards family remained united, bonded by their deep ties to Bayou Sorrel and a shared love of the outdoors.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Swamp People's Junior Edwards passes away, family and co-stars share tributes

Junior Edwards’ family was central to his identity. He raised his children with Theresa in Bayou Sorrel, Louisiana, where hunting and fishing were a way of life. Junior's son, Willie Edwards, and his grandson, "Lil" Willie Edwards, also joined the show, making it a multi-generational legacy.

Following Junior’s passing, Lil Willie paid tribute on Facebook on July 26, 2025, writing:

Ad
"Rest easy pawpaw….i know your probably running your hoop nets or doing something crazy inside those pearly gates…you will be extremely missed pawpaw we love you more than anything!!! Until we meet again"

Junior Edwards became a standout star during his tenure on Swamp People, appearing from 2010 to 2015 before returning for Season 12 in 2021. Known as a fearless catcher of “monster gators,” he sought to perfect his trade and brought respect from figures like Ashley “Deadeye” Jones, his co-star, who declared him “one of the greatest alligator hunters there is" in a tribute on Instagram.

Ad
"The world lost a legend! Mr Junior Edwards passed away! Please be in prayer for the family! He was one of the greatest alligator hunters there is!...This was after a looooong day for both of us and you can tell it! Glad we took a second for a pic!", she wrote.
Ad

While the date and cause of Junior Edwards’ death were kept private, his grandson alluded to health issues in early July, urging prayers to the family while they waited for a “miracle.” His death signals the end of an era for Swamp People, but his legacy is carried on by his family and the countless viewers he influenced.

About the author
Diana George

Diana George

Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.

Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.

Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.

Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography.

Know More
Edited by Toshali Kritika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications