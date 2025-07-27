Who was Junior Edwards' wife? All about family as Swamp People star passes away

The swamp hunting community is mourning the loss of Swamp People star Junior Edwards, who recently passed away. Following the news of his passing, heartfelt tributes have flooded in for the iconic alligator hunter, with many looking back on his personal life, particularly his marriage to Theresa Edwards, with whom he helped build a family legacy in the swamps of Louisiana.Junior Edwards was married to Theresa Edwards, the matriarch of their close-knit family. The couple shares two sons, Willie and Randy Edwards, who starred on the show with them. The relationship between the couple was built on their common Louisiana heritage and devotion to swamp life.Theresa endured profound family tragedy before Junior’s death, including the loss of their son Randy in a car accident on September 15, 2018. The family’s grief was shared publicly at the time, with Junior and Theresa asking for prayers as they were coping with their loss. Despite the struggles, the Edwards family remained united, bonded by their deep ties to Bayou Sorrel and a shared love of the outdoors.Swamp People's Junior Edwards passes away, family and co-stars share tributesJunior Edwards’ family was central to his identity. He raised his children with Theresa in Bayou Sorrel, Louisiana, where hunting and fishing were a way of life. Junior's son, Willie Edwards, and his grandson, &quot;Lil&quot; Willie Edwards, also joined the show, making it a multi-generational legacy.Following Junior’s passing, Lil Willie paid tribute on Facebook on July 26, 2025, writing:&quot;Rest easy pawpaw….i know your probably running your hoop nets or doing something crazy inside those pearly gates…you will be extremely missed pawpaw we love you more than anything!!! Until we meet again&quot;Junior Edwards became a standout star during his tenure on Swamp People, appearing from 2010 to 2015 before returning for Season 12 in 2021. Known as a fearless catcher of “monster gators,” he sought to perfect his trade and brought respect from figures like Ashley “Deadeye” Jones, his co-star, who declared him “one of the greatest alligator hunters there is&quot; in a tribute on Instagram.&quot;The world lost a legend! Mr Junior Edwards passed away! Please be in prayer for the family! He was one of the greatest alligator hunters there is!...This was after a looooong day for both of us and you can tell it! Glad we took a second for a pic!&quot;, she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile the date and cause of Junior Edwards’ death were kept private, his grandson alluded to health issues in early July, urging prayers to the family while they waited for a “miracle.” His death signals the end of an era for Swamp People, but his legacy is carried on by his family and the countless viewers he influenced.