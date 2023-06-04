What is "Swamp Kings?" All about Urban Meyer, Tim Tebow's 2006-09 Florida Gators documentary on Netflix

Urban Meyer and Tim Tebow will soon be back on our screens, thanks to the "Swamp Kings" documentary about the Florida Gators and their success during 2006 to 2009.

For the unitiated, during that period, Florida was the unquestionable draw card in college football. Urban Meyer became the coach in 2005 and led them to a BCS National Championship in 2006, winning the final game with a 41-14 mauling over Ohio State.

That set the stage for future success. Tim Tebow took over and won the Heisman Trophy in 2007. In 2008, they won the National Championship again; 2009 was another great year where they went undefeated in the regular season.

However, they were undone by Nick Saban and Alabama in the SEC Championship game. It would bring down the curtain on the most successful period in the program's history.

Now, Swamp Kings will seek to recapture that period in a documentary. It's supposed to go online on Netflix on June 23. People are assuming this development based on an email sent to former Gators linebacker Brandon Siler. Furthermore, it will be released under the Untold Banner.

Untold banner stories include productions like Malice in the Palace that's based on the 2007 NBA betting scandal. Hence, the scandalous aspects of the period in Florida history may be well covered, too.

Tim Tebow and Urban Meyer might not be the only ones to feature on "Swamp Kings"

During the period from 2006 to 2009, there were a lot of successes for the Florida program, as outlined above. The name "Swamp Kings" might refer simply to the state, which does not lack marshy lands populated with alligators.

However, despite the focus on on-field history, the title of the documentary might give us some idea about some darker truths, too. It was during this time that Urban Meyer cemented his reputation as a great college football coach and Tim Tebow his as a great college quarterback. Neither of them succeeded much in the NFL, especially on the coaching side.

However, in the program, there were people like Aaron Hernandez and Tony Joiner. Aaron Hernandez, was drafted by the New England Patriots and looked to be on his way to establishing himself as an NFL star.

However, he was later caught up in a murder case and convicted for killing Odin Lloyd. It captured national attention. The player went to prison, where he later tragically committed suicide. Maybe "Swamp Kings" will delve a bit deeper into his persona in college.

He might not be the only one in their crosshairs either. Safety Joiner himself was implicated in a murder case. He was accused of murdering his wife and recently reached a plea deal.

Furthermore, there might be other factors that may be explored, given the relationship between Urban Meyer and Tim Tebow after they parted ways in Florida.

After failing to find work as a quarterback for while, his former coach brought back the player to the NFL when he was the head coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, with Trevor Lawrence as the quarterback, he was given the chance to play tight end.

Needless to say, the experiment did not end well either for the player or the coach. Tim Tebow did not play a down, and Urban Meyer was let go after one of the most disastrous seasons on record. However, the documentary might cover why the coach thought the player was suitable to play that role in the first place, going back to their college days together.

There are many angles the documentary could explore. Which ones it chooses to explore will become known on August 23.

