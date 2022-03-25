"The biggest coaching flop"- NFL analyst labels Urban Meyer as the worst coach in NFL history

As the Jacksonville Jaguars were looking for a new head coach following the 2019-2020 season, they turned to the great Urban Meyer, who's had a lot of success coaching at the college level. That experiment didn't work at all and ended quickly.

Meyer was hired on January 14, 2021, to become the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. His tenure ended after a 2-11 start with the team, and he was fired due to his behavior and performance.

Television journalist Rich Eisen spoke on The Rich Eisen Show regarding Meyer's career in the NFL. Eisen labeled Meyer's time in Jacksonville as "the biggest flop in the history of the NFL."

Eisen said:

"But word has come out in the last two days we have not hit this story because we were focused on March Madness and other items and had some terrific in studio guests take our attention away from the story which I'm going to spend a few minutes on but the idea of Urban Meyer being as I said here the biggest coaching flop in the history of the NFL and there's been a lot of them there's been a lot of them but to find out that just how bad we thought it was wasn't as bad as it really was. Is beyond the pale but maybe not shocking."

Meyer was full of controversy as head coach of the Jaguars. Before the season started, he hired Chris Doyle, a strength and conditioning coach previously accused of being racist towards his players at Iowa.

Meyer was later accused of physically confronting former kicker Josh Lambo and kicking him during warmups. Meyer allegedly got into a heated argument with wide receiver Marvin Jones and called some coaches "losers" at one point in the season.

Perhaps his most notable controversy came when the former Buckeye coach went viral for the wrong reasons following a September loss to Cincinnati. A video went viral on social media, which showed Meyer dancing at a bar with a woman who was not his wife.

Just the other day, it was reported that Meyer was not familiar with the league's star players like Aaron Donald, Deebo Samuel, and Jamal Adams.

Urban Meyer had a terrible NFL career but a great college career

Although his time in Jacksonville was disastrous, Meyer is one of the all-time great college football coaches. He is a three-time national champion, has a career record of 187–32 (.854), and is 12–3 (.800) in bowl games.

He served as the head coach of the Bowling Green Falcons from 2001 to 2002, the Utah Utes from 2003 to 2004, the Florida Gators from 2005 to 2010, and the Ohio State Buckeyes from 2012 to 2018.

In 2019, he retired from coaching and was an analyst on Fox Sports, appearing weekly on their Big Noon Kickoff pre-game show. In 2021, he tried to coach in the NFL after an unsuccessful stint with the Jaguars.

