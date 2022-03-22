"The most toxic environment I've ever been a part of" - NFL deep dive reveals just how toxic Jaguars culture was  

We know that last year's Jacksonville Jaguars had a lot of negative things going on with them that started and ended with former head coach Urban Meyer. But how bad was the culture with in Jacksonville?

Apparently, really bad. One Jacksonville official told The Athletic:

"The most toxic environment I've ever been a part of. By far. Not even close."

Erika @emesola



theathletic.com/3190484/2022/0… Holy shit the Urban Meyer article is even worse than I thought. Real leaders don’t treat people like this. Holy shit the Urban Meyer article is even worse than I thought. Real leaders don’t treat people like this. theathletic.com/3190484/2022/0… https://t.co/sKnJLZZlQU

Former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, as mentioned, didn't make life any easier for the players or staff on that team.

There were several reported incidents, starting with Meyer staying behind after a loss and then being seen partying in a bar hours later with a woman who wasn't his wife.

Then, there was the incident where Meyer hired an assistant coach, who was reportedly racist, but the straw that finally broke the camel's back was when Meyer kicked a player.

The player, who was kicker Josh Lambo, reported the incident to a local newspaper, ending Meyer's short tenure with Jacksonville.

He also dragged players and staff, reportedly speaking to the team about cutting players. He reportedly said:

"And do you know what would happen if I cut you guys?" According to four people in the room at the time when Meyer said this. "You couldn't get a job paying more than $15 an hour."

Meyer, of course, denied all these allegations.

But should anyone be surprised? Wherever Meyer has gone, trouble has followed.

Why Urban Meyer should never have been hired as the Jaguars' head coach

Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans

Before Jacksonville hired Urban Meyer, they should have checked out his past. His troubles go back to his days as the Florida Gators head coach, where he let several players run amuck in the program, including tight end Aaron Hernandez.

Reports were, while back in college, that Hernandez got into several fights and failed several drug tests, yet Meyer continued to let him play and never kicked him off the team.

Aaron Alexander @DoubleA101778 @emesola @ckparrot Played for Urban Meyer at Bowling Green State University, his first head coaching job. Dude isn’t a good man, if u know u know… @emesola @ckparrot Played for Urban Meyer at Bowling Green State University, his first head coaching job. Dude isn’t a good man, if u know u know…

While at Ohio State, one of his long-time assistants, Zach Smith, was accused of domestic violence, and Meyer knew what was happening and lied to the school about it. He was briefly suspended and then brought back later.

Earlier this year, a former Ohio State player, Marcus Williamson, accused Meyer of racism, saying he told players they couldn't wear hoodies in the football complex because of Trayvon Martin, the young black teenager killed in Florida by George Zimmerman.

FREE @WW_Marcus My first team meeting. (True story 2017) This photo was presented to us via PowerPoint to institute our building wide rule of “no hoods” in the building My first team meeting. (True story 2017) This photo was presented to us via PowerPoint to institute our building wide rule of “no hoods” in the building https://t.co/bGdJVZaEVT

Jacksonville knew precisely what they were getting with Urban Meyer, but the organization didn't care. All they cared about was winning, but Meyer didn't do much of that as head coach.

Edited by Windy Goodloe