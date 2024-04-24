Who is Larry the Barfly? The Simpsons kills off beloved character after 35 years 

The Simpsons fictional character, Larry Dalrymple, was killed off on Sunday night in episode 15 of season 35. In an anticipated event, the bald, quiet character passed away in the Cremains of the Day episode.

The 42-year-old character was often seated next to his friend Sam on the show. Larry Dalrymple, also referred to as Larry the Barfly, was best known for his fondness for booze and incoherently muttering phrases.

The Simpsons fans were expecting a death in the latest episode as the writer for the show, Matt Selman (who has worked on the Fox series since 1997), hinted at the same earlier this week. While attaching an image of Homer, Bart, Marge, and Larry, Selman wrote on X:

“WHO WILL DIE THIS SUNDAY ON @THESIMPSONS?”

Expand Tweet

In the Cremains of the Day episode, Homer and his friends arrive at Moe’s Tavern dive bar to make peace with their late friend’s passing. Homer, Moe, Carl, and Lenny realize that they don't know anything about Larry, leading them to go on a road trip to spread the ashes of their friend and also learn a small life lesson.

The Simpsons character Larry Dalrymple is best known for his signature red jacket

Larry Dalrymple was often seen at Moe’s Tavern on The Simpsons. He was voiced by Harry Shearer, who also provided vocals for several other characters in the show, including Waylon Smithers, Mr. Burns, and Ned Flanders.

He appeared as a background character in several episodes. He could be easily recognized by his red jacket and thin black streaks of hair. The fictional character lived at 652 8th Avenue.

Not much about the character’s personality was revealed on the show; however, it was depicted in one of the instances on the show that he supposedly enjoyed fishing.

Expand Tweet

Although he didn't speak much in the show, he was one of the characters who frequently ogled at Marge Simpson and also asked, “Who’s this chick?” In an episode titled The Bob Next Door, he ended up in prison alongside Kirk Van Houten and Kurty the Clown.

The Simpsons fans will also remember him for his appearance in the Radioactive Man episode, where Larry shockingly spoke after it was revealed why Moe failed to become a movie star.

A few other episodes featuring Larry include Some Enchanted Evening, The Mysterious Voyage of Homer, Duffles, and Moe Letter Blues.

Larry is not the first character to be killed off. In the past, characters like Bleeding Gums Murphy, Mona, Maude Flanders, and Fat Tony unexpectedly disappeared as well from The Simpsons. However, it is worth noting that Tony reappeared on the show.

While some characters constantly get removed from the show, the series has also been reintroducing old characters and plotlines. Last year, the show makers brought back Jacques, a bowling instructor, who is voiced by filmmaker and actor Albert Brooks.

What is The Simpsons all about?

The Simpsons is a cult-classic American television show created by cartoonist Matt Groening in 1987. The television series set in Springfield, Oregon, follows a dysfunctional family with Lisa, a passionate student and jazz saxophonist, and Bart, a prankster. Their parents are Homer and Marge, a nuclear power plant operator and a homemaker, respectively.

The series is heavily influenced by pop-culture moments and follows their lives in the 1950s. The show has won numerous awards, including an Emmy Award, the TCA Heritage Award, and the Kids’ Choice Award, among others.