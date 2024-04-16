What are The Simpsons predictions for 2024? Explored 

The Simpsons is an animated show about the mischievous antics of a dysfunctional family. It parodies Western culture, society, television, and the human condition set in the made-up town of Springfield.

Bart is the ten-year-old underachiever who is always proud of his lack of accomplishment, Lisa is the underappreciated eight-year-old genius, Maggie is the pacifier-loving mute infant, Homer is the oafish, unhealthy father who loves beer, and Marge is Homer's industrious wife.

Developed by James L. Brooks, and Sam Simon, it is the longest-running scripted prime-time TV program and animated television series in American history. It currently airs in multiple languages to a global audience.

Death, taxes, and future predictions from The Simpsons are among the certainties in life. The authors seem to know something we don't, as seen by their predictions of everything from the COVID pandemic to the UK's cost of living crisis to Donald Trump becoming president of the United States.

Similarly, the show has made a few predictions for 2024, such as Donald Trump's return to the presidential elections, the arrival of people on Mars, the existence of black holes, and many others. In this article, we will explore some of the show's predictions for this year.

Exploring events that The Simpsons has predicted for the year 2024

1. AI robots take over humans: In season 23, episode 17, after Mr. Burns, the employer, replaces every worker at the nuclear power plant with a robot, Homer loses his job. Given how robots already operate in factories and the developments in artificial intelligence, it's not implausible that, by 2024, robots will replace people in the workforce.

2. World War III: Homer regularly plays practical jokes on his family by scaring them with World War I terror in a special episode of The Simpsons that aired on the Tracey Olman Show in 1987, before the debut of the mainstream series.

Since the development of nuclear weapons, international leaders have been threatening each other all the time.

3. Trump's bid for presidency in 2024: In a 2015 episode, titled BART To the Future, Bart receives a prediction about his life in 30 years. It's interesting to note that Homer can be seen flying past the words "Trump 2024." This episode debuted in 2000—before he was elected president. As a result of his victory in the 2016 presidential contest, Donald Trump became the 45th president of the United States.

4. Virtual reality food: In season 11, episode 17, Marge and Homer take a risk by investigating the idea of a virtual world. The two may be seen in this episode donning virtual reality headgear with a straw connected to the machine and fitting into their mouths. They are chowing down on virtual fudge even though they are merely seated at the kitchen table.

Businesses like AeroBanquets RMX are already experimenting with this technology, which lets customers enjoy a virtual reality meal.

5. Baby Translator: In this timeless episode of season 3 of the show, viewers see Homer Powell's brother Herb Powell for the second time after his half-brother destroys his life. As the name suggests, Herb creates the baby translator to compensate Homer for stealing his company.

According to a business named Zoundream, they have created an AI tool to figure out what babies want when they cry.

6. Self-functionality of robots: Robots appear to take over the theme park and wreak complete mayhem in "Itchy and Scratchy Land," one of the episodes from 1994. As artificial intelligence develops, who knows if robots can operate independently without human assistance?

7. Black hole: A 2013 The Simpsons episode titled Treehouse of Horror 23 showed a very dark view of the power of black holes, and India's most recent satellite launch may reveal new information about black holes.

The world's exploration into these cosmic marvels is only starting, and fascinating discoveries should be uncovered around 2024.

How accurate are the predictions of The Simpsons?

Several episodes of the show have been credited with depicting curiously specific events before they happened, leading to accusations ranging from psychic ability to time travel. The popularity of viewer speculation has resulted in a whole Disney+ library devoted to episodes that purportedly showed the future before it happened.

In an attempt to uncover more instances of unsettling connections, viewers have also spent hours retracing The Simpsons' 33 seasons. However, many need help explaining how The Simpsons has consistently accomplished this.

For example, season 5, episode 19 shows Lunch Lady Doris serving the schoolchildren meat from a drum ominously labeled "assorted horse parts." This incident occurred in The UK exactly 19 years later, as the news reports stated that chunks of the country's beef supply had horse meat in them.

In Marge in Chains, an episode from season 4, episode 21, Springfield residents are forced to stay in bed when an Osaka-born flu rapidly spreads throughout the town. This 1993 episode depicts the flu and offers advice to those who contracted it, similar to the COVID-19 pandemic 2021.

This is part of why the show is thought to predict future events accurately.

The Simpsons' comedic writers may give the impression that they are foretelling future events, but they are crafting satirical jabs that exaggerate society's idiocy to make fun of it. With hundreds of episodes, The Simpsons has been airing for more than 30 years, covering a wide spectrum of subjects and situations. Some of these subjects might seem prescient since they coincide with actual occurrences that occur years later.

