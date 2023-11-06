The Simpsons season 35, episode 6, titled Iron Marge, will air on Fox at 7 p.m. Central on Sunday, November 12, 2023. Don't fret if you miss the premiere because the episode will be available to stream worldwide on Hulu on Monday, November 13. Fans can expect more goofy escapes and the iconic Simpsons humor this season, continuing the heritage of the beloved cartoon series.

The big announcement that The Simpsons has been renewed for Seasons 35 and 36 was made on January 26, 2023. With the promise of heart and humor in this Sunday evening's new episode, fans are eager to get back into the world of Springfield.

The Simpsons season 35, episode 6: Everything we know so far

The Simpsons season 35 episode 6 release date and time for all regions:

Iron Marge, The Simpsons season 35 Episode 6, will premiere on Fox on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 7 p.m. Central. The next day, the episode will be available for fans worldwide on Hulu. A list of the release dates and times, accounting for different time zones and locations, is provided below:

Region Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, November 12, 2023 5 pm Central Time Sunday, November 12, 2023 7 pm Eastern Time Sunday, November 12, 2023 8 pm British Summer Time Monday, November 13, 2023 1 am Indian Standard Time Monday, November 13, 2023 6:30 am Central European Summer Time Monday, November 13, 2023 2 am Australian Central Daylight Time Monday, November 13, 2023 12 pm Philippines Time Monday, November 13, 2023 9 am

Where to watch The Simpsons season 35 episode 6

On Sunday, November 12, 2023, fans may watch The Simpsons season 35 episode 6, titled "Iron Marge," exclusively on Fox, or they can wait for it to stream on Hulu the following day. Hulu currently has all of the beloved series' episodes and past seasons available for viewing.

Hulu users have two alternatives for subscriptions. The first is the $7.99/month basic Hulu subscription, which comes with commercials when streaming. Fans can also pick the $14.99/month ad-free Hulu membership plan for an uninterrupted watching experience.

The Simpsons season 35, episode 5: A brief recap

The annual Halloween special "Treehouse of Horror XXXIV," which was the most recent episode as of the time this article was written, is only one example of how creative and entertaining the 35th season of The Simpsons is.

The three segments that made up the show each have a unique and darkly humorous twist: The first segment makes fun of NFTs and blockchain. It also makes light of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and Insecurity. The clever "Snowpiercer" parody in this part makes for more enjoyable viewing for viewers.

The premise of "Ei8ht," a parody of David Fincher's "Sev7n", takes an unsettling turn as it delves inside Lisa Simpson's head while she investigates a serial killer's murder. Finally, "Lout Break" presents a humorous take on pandemic flicks, in which the entire town changes into an exact copy of Homer.

The Halloween special did not disappoint at all, and fans unanimously agreed as well. Next week's episode is sure to continue the classic humor fans love and adore the show for.

What to expect from The Simpsons season 35 episode 6

The episode’s official synopsis dictates that the family's beloved matriarch, Marge Simpson, will be disappointed to open her birthday gift—a less-than-perfect item—in The Simpsons season 35 episode 6. Her broken heart leads Bart and Lisa to investigate their mother's background. They want to show her that they really do understand and value her, and they plan to accomplish this with their characteristic levity and inventiveness.

Naturally, The Simpsons wouldn't be the same without its share of hilarity and shenanigans. The endearing and foolish head of the household, Homer, adopts a fresh position in the community in the same episode. He turns into a fear-monger, and fans can be sure that his actions will deliver the beloved humor that the audience always appreciates.

Hulu presently offers season 35 of The Simpsons as well as all prior seasons for streaming. The Simpsons season 35, episode 6 will air on Fox on Sunday, November 12 at 7 p.m. central if viewers are looking for a fun family evening.