Who does Mamie Laverock play in When Calls the Heart? Age and all about the actress placed on life support after 5-storey fall

Actress Mamie Laverock is in critical condition having fallen five floors from a balcony walkway. People Magazine reported that the 19-year-old actress had a medical emergency on May 11 and was taken to a Winnipeg hospital by her mother, Nicole Compton.

Later, in an update to the GoFundMe page, which was set up on May 15, Laverock's parents revealed that the actress had suffered potentially fatal injuries. Following the incident, she also had to endure many operations and is now fighting for her life.

Additionally, in an update to the page, the Comptons disclosed the details of her injuries and informed everyone of her fall.

From 2014 to 2023, actress Laverock portrayed Rosaleen Sullivan in several episodes of When Calls the Heart. Her performance earned her a Joey Award, in 2014 in Vancouver, in the category of the Young Ensemble Cast in a Dramatic Series. She also won an award for Best Performance in a TV Series - Recurring Young Actress Ten and Under in 2015.

Mamie Laverock is an actress known for her role in When Calls the Heart

Actress Mamie Laverock is currently on life support following a tragic five-story fall, as reported on May 26, 2024, by her family. Mamie Laverock is famous for her works in movies and series like The Hollow Child (2017), When Calls the Heart (2014), and This Means War (2012).

Michael Landon Jr. helmed the American television drama series When Calls the Heart, which was based on the book of the same title by Janette Oke. On January 11, 2014, the show debuted on the Hallmark Channel in the US, and on April 16, 2014, on Super Channel in Canada.

Laverock played the character of Rosaleen Sullivan, a nursing student, which was a recurring role, on When Calls the Heart throughout the first two seasons of the program.

Rosaleen is Patrick and Molly Sullivan's daughter. When Calls the Heart opens with a mining accident that claimed the lives of several miners, including her father. Then she was shown as a kid, who had been struggling to deal with her father's death.

In season 1 of the show, Rosaleen disappeared, but she was eventually located. It was later revealed that she held herself responsible for his passing. Rosaleen remained a student in Elizabeth's class in season 2 of the show. Later, in season 10, she left Hope Valley and had no intention of going back.

In the same season, Rosaleen was a babysitter for a family in Cape Fullerton in 1920. Despite her devotion to the kids, she had to work six and a half days a week due to her demanding profession. Her goal was to accumulate funds for her nursing school education. She eventually decided to enroll in nursing school after accepting a scholarship by the end of the season.

In addition to her role in When Calls the Heart, Laverock has starred in movies and television series including Spotlight on Christmas, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Psych, The Hollow Child, This Means War, The Killing Game, and Wedding of Dreams.

Mamie Laverock's family provided an update on the actress' health

Mamie Laverock has recently experienced a serious medical emergency. Her parents claimed that following a severe fall, she was sent to a hospital in Vancouver, where she would remain for at least a month.

She is alive and showing signs of improvement. Nevertheless, her family created a GoFundMe campaign to seek money for her care.

They stated that any donations would enable them to be at her side and that they were hoping to raise $2,000 to assist them go every day to support her. On May 28, though, the GoFundMe page had already brought in almost CAD 12,519, with CAD 1,500 being the largest donation.