Who did Storm Reid play in Euphoria? Actress says she wants to be the flower girl at Zendaya and Tom Holland's wedding

Storm Reid, best known for portraying Gia Bennett, the younger sister of Zendaya’s character Rue in HBO's Euphoria, has expressed her desire to be the flower girl at Zendaya and Tom Holland's upcoming wedding. Reid, 21, shared her sentiments during an interview with People at the NAMI Mental Health Gala in Beverly Hills, California, on May 8, 2025.

"I don't know when that's happening," Reid said regarding the couple's big day. "But hopefully, like, I would love to be the flower girl or something."

Despite not being directly involved in the wedding planning, she emphasized her excitement for the couple. Storm Reid also spoke about her bond with Zendaya, 28, and said,

"She is the most consistent person I know. She is Z, she's always going to be Z," Reid said. "I'm just happy for all of the amazing things that are happening in her life."

Zendaya and Tom Holland, both 28, confirmed their engagement earlier this year when the Dune actress subtly showcased a diamond ring at the 2025 Golden Globes. The ring, reportedly a 5.02-carat East-West Cushion Diamond Button Back Ring by Jessica McCormack, is estimated to be worth between $370,000 and $500,000, as reported by Elle.

Tom Holland's father, Dominic Holland, revealed further details about the proposal in a January 2025 Patreon post, noting that his son meticulously planned every detail, from seeking permission from Zendaya's father to choosing the perfect location and timing for the proposal, as per the reports by Teen Vogue on January 18, 2025.

"He had purchased a ring," Dominic wrote. "He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter. Tom had everything planned out… When, where, how, what to say, what to wear…"

While the couple’s wedding plans remain undisclosed, Zendaya's longtime stylist, Law Roach, provided some insight into the possible timeline. "It’s far away," Roach told E! News in April 2025.

"They’re both doing a bunch of movies this year and there’s a lot of premieres next year, so you’ll see a lot of red carpets. I’m resting up for 2026."

Meanwhile, Storm Reid is focusing on her own upcoming milestone – her college graduation from the University of Southern California in May. She told People that while it is a hectic time, she is taking moments for self-care amid her busy schedule. "I'm very excited, and it's going to be a very busy end of the year and a very busy 2026," she said.

Storm Reid and Zendaya stay close, although Reid will no longer share a role in Euphoria’s third season. Praising Zendaya, Reid said, "She’s so good, and she’s just on set doing her thing. I’m always sending my love, and I miss her, and I hope to meet her soon."

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s engagement has been largely private, but the couple’s relationship has remained in the spotlight since their Spider-Man: Homecoming days in 2016.

