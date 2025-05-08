"Why does this drama even need a season 2?" - Internet divided as Song Joong-ki's Reborn Rich announces renewal

Reborn Rich, starring Song Joong-ki, is reportedly set to have a season 2. On May 8, 2025, OSEN reported that Artist Company and Artist Studio had confirmed the production of Reborn Rich season 2. Notably, Artist Company is one of the most prominent actors' management agencies in South Korea, which is home to celebrities like Lee Jung-jae, Lim Ji-yeon, Kim Hye-yoon, and more.

They reportedly set up ventures in the production and IP development sector through their subsidiary Artist Studio. This will also be the first project executed by Artist Company and Artist Studio.

The sequel season of the K-drama depicting the life of a self-made chaebol (Lee Sung-min as Yangcheol) and his youngest grandson (Song Joong-ki as Dojun) is already in the planning and development stage.

It is unconfirmed whether Song Joong-ki would reprise his role as Dojun. However, while the actor's return is unconfirmed, Artist Company has reportedly hinted at a new cast for the next season in a statement.

"We will create another legendary season with a fresh cast and a high-quality script that fits the expanded worldview."

As fans learned about the confirmation of season 2 turned to social media to share their thoughts. Several netizens were not in favor of the second season, as they believed that the ending of Reborn Rich gave closure to the story.

"Why does this drama even need a season 2?" A fan said.

"Never seen anyone ask for a second season(The ending was so shitty that it rained the whole show for me so I’m biased)," a fan mentioned.

"Why? #RebornRich feel the story was amazing and it all happened in sesaon 1," a fan wrote.

Some fans expressed their desire for a second season of other K-dramas instead of Reborn Rich.

"Please make it follow the novel instead of an OG ending that did nothing but spoil the overall story," a fan stated.

"They ruined Arthdal chronicles s2 by changing the cast and same they are doing it with Reborn Rich. why don't these producers understand that changing the cast change the taste and class also for the fans," a user reacted.

"Bruh give me a season 2 of Flex X Cop instead wasnt this story wrapped up perfectly???," a user said.

Meanwhile, some viewers were excited for another season.

"Tbh I don't think male lead will be Joong Ki since the Season 1 is done. But if he agreed to join again, I would love to watch it," a fan wrote.

"One of the bestest K-drama I have ever watched #RebornRich ..... Looking forward to seeing season 2. #SongJoongKi," a user stated.

"Season 2 of #RebornRich??? I don't remember how S1 ended but I know I really enjoyed it so bring it on!!" a netizen mentioned.

What is Reborn Rich season 2 about? Artist Company shares details about the plot and target audience

Reborn Rich is a 2022 Korean drama starring Song Joong-ki, Lee Sung-min, and Shin Hyun-been. The drama received the highest viewership ratings of 26.9 percent on the final episode. However, the ending left viewers divided, as it did not follow the storyline of the original web novel.

Furthermore, viewers who were highly anticipating the finale also expressed their disappointment. Despite the mixed reactions, the show did not leave cues for another season. On May 8, 2025, Chosun reported that the drama will focus on the international audience through this season.

"This project is strategic content targeting the global market, and we have been working on the storyline and character design from the early planning stages while considering emotional connection with overseas viewers."

The report further stated,

"Based on our IP-based production expertise, we are putting all our efforts into production so that Season 2 can surpass the previous work."

Reborn Rich depicted the story of Yoon Hyunwoo, coming from an unprivileged background, a loyal employee of the Soonyang Chaebol Group. Yoon Hyunwoo, despite his hard work for the company, is killed by a member of the Soonyang Chaebol family after being framed on charges of tax evasion.

Yoon Hyunwoo was reborn in the same Soonyang Chaebol family in 1987 as chairman Jin Yangcheol's youngest grandson, Jin Dojun. Yoon Hyunwoo takes advantage of the knowledge from today's world to relive his life as Jin Dojun in hopes of taking revenge against the Soonyang Chaebol Group.

Reborn Rich is available on Rakuten Viki for streaming.

