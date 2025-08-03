Why was George Lopez banned on LA dodgers social media? Comedian reflects on strained relationship with baseball team

Actor and comedian George Lopez recently revealed that the Los Angeles Dodgers blocked him on social media after he publicly criticized the team’s response to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in Los Angeles. The 64-year-old comedian has repeatedly criticized the team for its silence on the issue, sparking a broader conversation about the organization’s role in supporting immigrant communities.In an Instagram post on July 11, 2025, George Lopez shared a video of himself dancing with the caption, “POV: You just got blocked by the Dodgers.” He elaborated in the post, writing:&quot;The Dodgers blocked me on social media for my criticism of the team, so they’ll take a stand on me, but not on the treatment of the families who called Chavez Ravine Home before they decided to build a baseball stadium where they lived and where their families called home.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChavez Ravine was a Mexican-American community until the 1950s, when its inhabitants were reportedly removed by force to make way for Dodger Stadium. The comedian blasted the teams for ignoring the ongoing struggles of Latino communities, highlighting recent ICE raids that targeted undocumented immigrants in Los Angeles.&quot;Also no comment from the [team's] owners...what’s happening everyday to the families of the people who are being treated like they don’t belong. If anyone doesnt belong it’s the dodgers,&quot; he added.Dodgers' $1M pledge fails to quiet critics like George LopezAlthough the Dodgers have not particularly denied Lopez’s assertions of being blocked, the team expressed its commitment in June 2025 by donating $1 million to help immigrant families impacted by ICE raids.Dodgers President and CEO Stan Kasten stated:&quot;What’s happening in Los Angeles has reverberated among thousands upon thousands of people. We have heard the calls for us to take a leading role on behalf of those affected. By committing resources and taking action, we will continue to support and uplift the communities of Greater Los Angeles.&quot;Despite this investment, critics such as George Lopez argue that the team should do more to publicly oppose the raids. Lopez even sarcastically recommended that the Dodgers should have ICE agents dress as the visiting team during games, &quot;since their loyalty to the team means nothing to them.&quot;At The Hollywood Reporter and Social Impact Fund’s 2025 Social Impact Summit, George Lopez told People that having the Dodges block him was upsetting.“It’s hurtful,” he said, speaking of his long-term fandom.George Lopez’s stance has struck a chord with activists and residents who have been calling on Los Angeles sports teams, including the Dodgers, to condemn ICE’s enforcement actions. According to The Wrap, advocacy groups such as California Rising have urged the Dodgers to utilize their public platform, drawing on the team’s history of breaking racial barriers with stars like Jackie Robinson and Fernando Valenzuela.Read more: Trump breaks silence on CBS and Paramount canceling Stephen Colbert's &quot;The Late Show&quot;, says he is not &quot;solely responsible&quot;The controversy comes amid a wave of ICE raids under the Trump administration’s expanded deportation efforts. According to The New York Times, nearly 2,800 undocumented immigrants have been arrested since June, with enforcement actions occurring in sensitive locations like schools and places of worship.