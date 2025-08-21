Why is Jillian Michaels breaking her silence on Netflix’s Biggest Loser documentary?

Jillian Michaels chose not to appear in Netflix’s new documentary Fit for TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser and has distanced herself from the show. However, her name came up with several allegations, leading her to respond publicly.One such allegation is from fellow Biggest Loser team leader and coach, Bob Harper, who brought up his near-fatal heart attack in 2017. In the Netflix Biggest Loser documentary, Harper claimed that he &quot;heard from almost everyone&quot; after his heart attack except for Jillian Michaels, which he said &quot;spoke volumes.&quot;In response, she posted a screenshot of her &quot;second to last text ever&quot; to Bob Harper from 2014 on her Instagram on Tuesday, August 19, and it reads:&quot;I really think it's sh*tty of you not to respond to my texts. It's this kind of thing that always makes me so disappointed in our relationship.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the caption, she told her followers: &quot;Take from it what you will,&quot; implying that Harper was the one who first stopped communicating.Jillian Michaels answered allegations made against her in Fit for TV: The Reality of The Biggest LoserIn addition to the allegations of Jillian Michaels and Bob Harper's feud in Netflix's Fit for TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser, several other accusations were made against her and her fitness methods. She was portrayed by fellow Biggest Loser cast members and contestants as a bully who bragged about becoming a millionaire and who allegedly gave contestants caffeine pills.In the doc, some contestants shared that they were given caffeine pills to help with their stamina and energy. Danny Cahill called it &quot;stackers&quot; and said that they were approved by the trainer. Jillian Michaels reportedly admitted to giving contestants caffeine pills without a doctor's permission.Jillian Michaels hits back (Image via Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)Read more: Why did Alison Sweeney leave The Biggest Loser?According to Dr. Robert Huizenga, in the Netflix series, who was overseeing the contestants' health in the show, using caffeine pills goes against everything in the show, and said that he banned their use. However, Jillian Michaels reportedly hit back at the claims, providing evidence that will refute Dr. Huizenga's claims.On Instagram on August 19, Michaels shared a screenshot of an email chain with Huizenga's guy, Sandy Krum, Bob Harper, and The Biggest Loser producers proving that the doctor approved caffeine pills for many seasons of the show. She also claimed, based on the email chain, that Bob Harper not only knew about the caffeine pill, aka the &quot;stackers fat burner,&quot; but he was also the one to suggest it.Moreover, she answered the allegations made that she restricted contestants from eating with a series of emails, including one with a former contestant, where she instructed her to consume enough calories and to go light on her cardio exercise.TMZ reported on August 19 that Michaels is also considering suing Netflix, Bob Harper, and Dr. Huizenga and is meeting with attorney Bryan Freedman for counsel.All three episodes of Fit for TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser are now streaming on Netflix.