Why did Alison Sweeney leave The Biggest Loser? Details explored as Netflix releases Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser

&quot;She was a gem of a human&quot;: Former Biggest Loser contestant on Alison Sweeney after watching her in Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest LoserFit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser premiered on Netflix on Friday, August 15, 2025. The 3-episode miniseries shares an inside look at the hit reality TV weight loss competition from former contestants and producers. The Netflix docuseries is an instant hit for critics and audiences alike, racking up an 86% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Among the many viewers of the series is former Biggest Loser contestant Isabeau Miller, who joined the competition in 2007 and earned fourth place that season. In a TikTok video she posted while watching Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser on Netflix, per Just Jared on August 19, she had nothing but good words to say about Alison Sweeney as the host of the reality TV series. She said:&quot;As as past Biggest Loser contestant watching Fit for TV on Netflix, I have to take a moment and talk about Ali Sweeney. [She] is the only thing that makes sense in the world. But really, she was a gem of a human.&quot;Miller recalled in the video that Alison Sweeney was beyond just a host during her season in the reality competition. She recalled her being an &quot;amazingly kind and generous&quot; human, who would come to set and work out with them and sit and get to know the contestants. She added:&quot;Whatever negative feelings I may have about The Biggest Loser, Ali Sweeney is certainly one of the positive memories I have.&quot;Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Losers is now streaming on Netflix.