Why did Alison Sweeney leave The Biggest Loser? Details explored as Netflix releases Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser

By Kinette Sumadia
Published Aug 19, 2025 13:35 GMT
Alison Sweeney in Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [Netflix])
Alison Sweeney hosted The Biggest Loser for eight years before leaving the long-running weight loss game show after its 16th season in 2015. At the time, she told People that it wasn't an easy decision, but that times and situations have changed, and it was the right time for her to pursue other avenues.

However, Alison Sweeney is returning to the world of the weight loss game show in Netflix's latest documentary, Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser. She recounts her time in the reality show and leaving the program, and while she didn't detail the exact reason she left, she said it wasn't because of the controversy. She said:

"When people talk about the show negatively or have critics of the show, I totally understand. I’m not naive or have rose-colored glasses. I see. But for me, I think my goal was to have that conversation about health and wellness and giving people that idea that it’s possible."
Alison Sweeney formerly hosted The Biggest Loser (Image via Chris Weeks/Getty Images)
She also talked about some things on the show that bothered her, like the temptation round. The challenge included contestants being put in a room full of junk food, and the person who ate the most would get a prize. According to Alison Sweeney in the Netflix docuseries, it was "horrible" and "the hardest part of the show" for her.

Since leaving The Biggest Loser, the actress and TV show host has become a familiar face in Hallmark movies since then, starring in Murder, She Bakes, Chronicle Mysteries, and The Wedding Veil film series, among others.

"She was a gem of a human": Former Biggest Loser contestant on Alison Sweeney after watching her in Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser

Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser premiered on Netflix on Friday, August 15, 2025. The 3-episode miniseries shares an inside look at the hit reality TV weight loss competition from former contestants and producers. The Netflix docuseries is an instant hit for critics and audiences alike, racking up an 86% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Among the many viewers of the series is former Biggest Loser contestant Isabeau Miller, who joined the competition in 2007 and earned fourth place that season. In a TikTok video she posted while watching Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser on Netflix, per Just Jared on August 19, she had nothing but good words to say about Alison Sweeney as the host of the reality TV series. She said:

"As as past Biggest Loser contestant watching Fit for TV on Netflix, I have to take a moment and talk about Ali Sweeney. [She] is the only thing that makes sense in the world. But really, she was a gem of a human."
Miller recalled in the video that Alison Sweeney was beyond just a host during her season in the reality competition. She recalled her being an "amazingly kind and generous" human, who would come to set and work out with them and sit and get to know the contestants. She added:

"Whatever negative feelings I may have about The Biggest Loser, Ali Sweeney is certainly one of the positive memories I have."
Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Losers is now streaming on Netflix.

Kinette Sumadia

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

