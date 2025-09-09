Why did Raymond Cruz quit ‘Breaking Bad’? Actor reportedly arrested for allegedly spraying woman with hose 

Breaking Bad star Raymond Cruz was arrested in Los Angeles on Monday, September 9, due to allegedly spraying a woman with a hose. His lawyer had denied all allegations, with his court appearance due on October 1.

As per TMZ, Cruz was arrested at his home in the Silver Lake neighborhood at around 1:30 pm. As per the L.A. County Sheriff's Department, he was booked for alleged misdemeanor battery. He was then released on his own recognizance at around 3:30 pm.

The incident occurred as Cruz was washing his car. Allegedly, the neighbors parked their car close to him despite his warning that they might get wet. Cruz then allegedly sprayed the neighbor's daughter with his garden hose.

Note: The article ahead will contain spoilers from Breaking Bad.

Raymond Cruz is known for playing the role of Tuco Salamanca in the iconic TV series, Breaking Bad. He, however, quit the show and even asked the makers to kill his character. As per Fandom Wire, Salamanca was set to play a bigger part in the series.

However, Cruz didn't want to play the character anymore as it took a toll on him. He said:

"I asked them to kill me. Honestly, I wasn’t looking forward to coming back and doing the part.”

Hence, Salamanca was killed in the second episode of the second season.

When Raymond Cruz said that his wife hated his character Tuco Salamanca from Breaking Bad

"The Curse of La Llorona" Premiere - 2019 SXSW Conference and Festivals (Image Source: Getty)

While he didn't enjoy playing Tuco Salamanca in Breaking Bad, Raymond Cruz returned with the part in Better Call Saul. It was a spin-off from Breaking Bad, focusing on Saul, a lawyer played by Bob Odenkirk. The first season was released on February 8, 2015.

In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, published on February 10, 2015, Cruz opened up about his experience of playing the character again. He said:

"I heard they were doing a prequel to Breaking Bad that was going to take place about five or six years prior, but I didn’t know they were going to want me to do the show until they were already in production. When they were getting ready to shoot, when they were writing, they contacted me and asked me if I would do it, and I was like, ‘Wow, I don’t know if I really want to go back and revisit this character.’ It’s really difficult to do that character."

Cruz also said that his wife hated his character and the energy that the actor had to develop to play Salamanca. He said:

"My wife hated it. She hated Tuco. She hated the energy. When you’re building these characters, you’re not only changing and altering your thought process, but when you’re looking for the emotional support to the character, it’s all energy, so it’s a whole different feel than what she’s used to. I’ve been doing Major Crimes for the last 11 years and she likes that character a lot… Tuco is this wild beast. My wife is like, ‘Get away from me.’"

The fourth episode of the second season of Better Call Saul marked Raymond Cruz's final appearance in the show.

