Why was Raymond Cruz arrested? Details explored as the Breaking Bad fame gets charged with misdemeanor battery

Breaking Bad actor Raymond Cruz was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery on Monday, September 8, 2025. His arrest reportedly comes after he allegedly sprayed a woman, his neighbor, with a hose while washing his car in front of his home in the Silver Lake neighborhood in Los Angeles at around 10:40 am local time.That said, LAPD officer David Cuellar told People that there was a misunderstanding between the actor and the victim before the alleged hosing. He said:&quot;There was basically a dispute with the victim, which is when Cruz allegedly sprayed water towards the victim.&quot;Raymond Cruz at the SXSW Conference and Festivals (Image via Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)However, Raymond Cruz denied spraying anyone intentionally via the statement given by his agent, Raphael Berko. According to him, the Breaking Bad actor was washing his car when a white minivan parked &quot;a half an inch&quot; from his bumper, so she asked them to move and give him room. The three women who were in the minivan reportedly said no and started filming him cleaning his car. Cruz added:&quot;When he [Cruz] turned around to tell them to stop filming him, he was still hosing his car. And some of the water from his hose hit the front of his car and spilled on their car.&quot;One of the women reportedly called the police after that, ending with Raymond Cruz, whom Berko claimed had never been arrested in his life, being put in handcuffs and hauled to the police station. He spent a few hours in jail, per online booking records, and was released on his own recognizance on Monday afternoon. He has a scheduled court date set for October 1, 2025.Who is Raymond Cruz, and what character did he play in Breaking Bad?Born in a tough Los Angeles hood in September 1964, Raymond Cruz has carved a name for himself in Hollywood, usually playing tough-as-nails characters on the small and big screens. He has nearly a hundred projects in his repertoire, but he is best remembered for playing sadistic drug lord Tuco Salamanca on Breaking Bad. He is the main antagonist during the second half of season 1 through season 2, a sociopathic Mexican drug kingpin whom Cruz played very well. His performance was recognized during the 2010 Saturn Award, and he was nominated for Best Guest Performance in a Television Series. He was only in four episodes of Breaking Bad before reprising the role as a guest star in the prequel series Better Call Saul.Cruz is also famous for playing a character on the other side of the law, the Major Crimes Division gang expert at the LAPD's Gang Intelligence Unit, Det. Julio Sanchez. His character first appeared in the TV series The Closer before reprising the role in the continuation spinoff, Major Crimes.Raymond Cruz appears in several other crime dramas and police procedurals like CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, CSI: Miami, Day Break, 24, White Collar, NYPD Blue, and Nova Vita. Some of his more recent works include Netflix's Blue Miracle, My Dead Dad, Medellin, and Love, Danielle.Raymond Cruz is set to play another classic role, the Joker, in the animated Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires. The new animated movie reimagines the Caped Crusader in a way that's never been shown on screen, set against the time of the Aztec Empire, and it will be released in the US on September 19, 2025, exclusively on digital.