The new Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires trailer hints at a unique supervillain entry

The newly released trailer for Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires premiered at San Diego Comic-Con 2025. It provided an exciting glimpse into an alternative reality where Mesoamerican folklore clashes with the Batman mythos.Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC Studios, and Ánima, the film presents Hernán Cortés, a real Spanish conqueror reimagined as a Two-Face-style antagonist. In the film, a part of historical menace is merged with mythical symbolism.In this Mesoamerican reimagining of the Batman mythos, it is Yohualli Coatl, an Aztec prince, who transforms into Batman after watching his father being brutally killed by Cortés. Guided by mystical visions and ancestral gods, Yohualli adopts the mantle of the Dark Knight to protect his people. It is a narrative rooted in Aztec cosmology rather than Gotham City's urban grit.Cortés emerges as a villain in Aztec Batman: Clash of EmpiresOn July 24, 2025, the producers released the official Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires trailer at San Diego Comic-Con 2025. The trailer amazed the audience with its blend of Mesoamerican mythology and DC lore.The initial scenes chart the tragic demise of the father of Yohualli Coatl, the Aztec emperor, slain by Spanish forces under Hernán Cortés. This triggering event turns Yohualli into the Aztec Batman. He is mentored by the bat deity Tzinacan and equipped with fire and ritual-made obsidian weapons.As Yohualli builds out his prophetic destiny, the trailer shifts into the most shocking reveal: Hernán Cortés, reimagined as a scarred villain. His facial disfigurement mirrors that of Gotham’s Two‑Face.Cortés is physically and ideologically divided after a fatal encounter with an Aztec warrior. He flips a chipped gold coin, one side bright, the other charred, to determine the fate of the victims—a nod to Two‑Face’s signature modus operandi.Director Juan Meza‑León elaborated on this creative choice:Batman stands vigilant against the night sky under the full moon. (Image via X/WBHomeEnt)“Batman has a little bit of supernatural mysticism to him, [and] the Aztec culture is loaded with that. The combination was [made] easier, even so, [with] the idea of a bat warrior based on [a] deity. They did have a bat god both in the Mayan culture and the Aztec culture. So that was the perfect little crack in the window to jump in there and create a whole possibility--a whole world based on a warrior that dons the mantle of the bat.”Appearing in Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires, Cortés is not merely a man of the past; he has been reimagined as a morally torn enforcer of fate. He is shown as a vicious man who judges the natives using a flipped silver that’s lost its soul.More about Aztec Batman: Clash of EmpiresSet in the context of the 16th-century Spanish conquest of Mesoamerica, Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires is a radical reinvention of the famous Batman mythos. The film reimagines the story of Bruce Wayne through the perspective of Aztec history and mythology.This culturally affirmative reimagining was initially revealed as part of DC’s Elseworlds imprint. In this alternate version, Batman is no longer a Gotham City billionaire but a divine warrior who embodies deities and pre-Hispanic resistance ideals.Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires premieres in the U.S. on September 18, 2025, streaming exclusively on Max. Following that, it will be available for digital purchase on September 19, 2025, and physical formats will arrive on September 23.