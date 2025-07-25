Who is Julia Garner? Meet the actor playing the new Silver Surfer in The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Julia Garner, known for her Emmy-winning role as Ruth Langmore in Ozark, makes her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Shalla‑Bal, the female Silver Surfer, in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.The Fantastic Four: First Steps, released on July 25, 2025, effectively launched both Phase Six of the MCU and the Marvel First Family in a visually appealing retro-futuristic version of an alternate timeline set in the 1960s. Garner plays the Silver Surfer, specifically the Shalla-Bal version, marking the first time the role has been portrayed by a woman in live action.Julia Garner is also known for her performance as Anna Delvey in Inventing Anna. Shalla-Bal is a canonical Marvel Comics character who first appeared in Silver Surfer #1 (1968) and was later developed in alternate continuities as the herald of Galactus.On Earth, her arrival sparks a high-stakes encounter between the Fantastic Four and cosmic forces, and her loyalties are put to the test as the tale progresses.All about Julia Garner and her role in The Fantastic Four: First StepsMarvel Studios' “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” - Arrivals - Source: GettyBorn in the Bronx, New York, on June 9, 1994, Julia Garner made her breakout in the Netflix series Ozark in 2017 after pursuing an indie film career with titles such as Martha Marcy May Marlene and Electrick Children.Her portrayal of Ruth Langmore earned her three consecutive Primetime Emmy Awards, establishing her as a significant talent in television drama. She demonstrated further versatility in series such as The Americans, Maniac, and Dirty John, and in 2022, she portrayed real-life con artist Anna Delvey in Shonda Rhimes’ Inventing Anna (2022), which earned her a Golden Globe nomination.In April 2024, Garner was announced to play the Silver Surfer, Shalla-Bal. The character is linked to Norrin Radd, but the multiverse canon of Marvel includes alternate timelines in which Shalla‑Bal, previously his lover, takes on the Silver Surfer identity herself. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBasing itself on these cosmic stories, The Fantastic Four: First Steps revisits the Surfer mythos in a modern context. Garner chose to play Shalla-Bal not only because of the character's complexity but also out of a personal desire to stretch her range. Julia told Entertainment Weekly:&quot;She's so different than anyone I've ever played, and that was also another reason why I wanted to do it. I don't expect everybody to watch Ozark or [Inventing] Anna or The Assistant.&quot;She added:&quot;Some people are only going to watch certain things, so that's why I want to branch out to every genre, and that's one of the reasons why I wanted to do Marvel — it's reaching a different kind of audience.&quot;Her training was motion-capture intensive, and she collaborated with director Matt Shakman as well as movement experts. Garner further emphasized that Shalla‑Bal is “not simply a hero or villain,” but someone torn between her loyalty to Galactus and the emotional toll of cosmic destruction.About The Fantastic Four: First StepsThe Fantastic Four: First Steps depicts the initially harmonious family unit of Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm residing in a stylized 1960s world.After four years of superhero life, they find themselves in trouble as Galactus threatens to end their world unless Earth is ready to give him Franklin Richards, a child he feels will inherit the cosmic power within him.The movie does not follow the familiar superhero origin-story model. Instead, it transports viewers to a team already deep into their operations, facing existential threats. Its style combines retro‑futuristic design and cosmic spectacle that presents a tonal change to more philosophical stakes in the MCU.Debuting on July 25, 2025, The Fantastic Four: First Steps features Julia Garner’s portrayal of Shalla‑Bal, a reimagined Marvel figure.