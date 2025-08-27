  • home icon
  What led to the arrest of Scott Wolf's wife Kelley? Reasons explained

What led to the arrest of Scott Wolf’s wife Kelley? Reasons explained

By Kinette Sumadia
Published Aug 27, 2025 23:51 GMT
Champagne Collet & OBC Wines Celebrates The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Source: Getty
Kelley and Scott Wolf at The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards (Image via Champagne Collet & OBC Wines)

Scott Wolf's wife, Kelley Wolf, was arrested on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, for alleged electronic communication harassment and electronic disclosure of personal identifying information. The couple is currently going through a divorce after announcing that they were parting ways in June after 21 years of marriage.

But, after allegedly doxxing the actor and other family members, she was detained at her rental in Summit County, Utah. According to People, Kelley has made a series of "confrontational posts" in the past few days that may have contributed to her arrest. She was reportedly posting insults and allegations against family members and friends, including messages with their three minor children.

Moreover, Kelley talking about the actor, their marriage, and ongoing divorce reportedly goes against the existing social media and gag order preventing them from making disparaging remarks about one another to their children, both in writing and verbally. The gag order was reportedly filed on August 22 and was signed on Tuesday, August 26.

Kelley Wolf is currently being held at the Summit County Jail. Currently, no formal charges have been filed against her. There is also no bail set yet, as Kelley has yet to appear before a judge.

"I have no idea why... I have done nothing:" Scott Wolf's wife, Kelley Wolf, said on her Instagram Stories before she was taken to jail

Before she was arrested and taken to jail on the late hours of Tuesday, August 26, 2025, Kelley Wolf was able to share what was happening on her Instagram Stories. She wrote that the police are at her house and they are going to arrest her for things she doesn't know about, saying:

"The police are at my house to arrest me. I have no idea why. Deputy Norton said I must comply and I will. I am not suicidal. I am no danger to anyone. I have done nothing."
Kelley Wolf&#039;s Instagram Story (Image via @kelleywolf/Instagram)
Kelley Wolf's Instagram Story (Image via @kelleywolf/Instagram)

She also mentioned in her Instagram Stories that the deputy said that she will be taken to the Summit County Jail and wait for the judge to make a ruling while inside a cell. Scott Wolf's wife then shared her fear for what was happening and what was about to happen, adding:

"I am so scared. So confused."

Kelley Wolf added that the police had told her that they had "probable cause" of a crime against her, and she's asking her fans and followers to come and help her. However, before her Instagram Story about her arrest, she said in a series of texts that she would be deactivating her phone and Instagram and would be "leaving for 6 months" without sharing her location to anyone.

Wolf then said that she surrenders, adding, "I won't fight another minute," referring to her divorce and ongoing issues with Scott Wolf. She also mentioned her flight departing soon.

As of August 26, Scott Wolf has temporary sole physical custody of his and Kelley's three children, upholding a previous decision made in July. Kelley is allowed three supervised video or phone calls weekly, but Scott Wolff remains the "decision-making authority" when it comes to their children.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

