Welcome to the Family ending explained: Was Cristina arrested for Raul’s death?

Netflix brings a light-hearted comedy series with a blend of dark humor and family drama in Welcome to the Family. The eight-episode Mexican series debuted on the platform on March 12, 2025, and saw a single mother, Cristina, get evicted from her house by the mobsters to whom her estranged father owed money. She went to her father's house but he died suddenly, leaving all his money to her brother.

Both written out of the fortune, Cristina teams up with her father's new wife to hide her father's body while they try to forge his will to include their names. But as chaos ensues, including run-ins with the mob, Cristina decides to own up to hiding her father's body. She then gets arrested by an ex-lover who wants her to confess to murdering her father out of spite.

However, the rest of the family has a plan to get her out of prison, which includes capturing the dangerous mobster themselves. Meanwhile, Cristina's brother Benjamin ends up fleeing the country like he and his father initially planned, but it doesn't end up like a holiday destination for him at the end of Welcome to the Family.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Welcome to the Family. Reader's discretion is advised.

Welcome to the Family ending: Cristina is arrested for Raul's death, but the family gets her out of prison

Welcome to the Family follows a series of mishaps for Cristina and her family—her three kids, Toto, Jorge, and Jana, and her absentee husband's brother, Moi—as well as her father's new wife Luciana and daughter, Ines. It starts with Cristina's father, Raul, dropping dead out of the blue in front of her and Luciana, and then realizing later that they had not been named in his will. Luciana also discovers Raul's secret life as a s*x fiend and that their marriage isn't real.

Cristina is arrested (Image via Netflix)

So, as they try to forge Raul's will, they keep him in a freezer in the basement. They also hire a professional actor to pretend to be Raul so they can amend the will and have Cristina and Luciana named as equal benefactors. But as things get complicated, with both the mobsters whom her father and brother, Benjamin, owed money and the police on their tail, Cristina devices a plan.

All she wants is to provide for her family, so it's not surprising that she has a plan B that will keep everyone, especially her kids, out of danger. She hatches a plan with the lawyer, Luciana's new lover, that if everything goes south, she will go to prison and surrender herself so the police will leave the rest of the family alone. It's a sacrifice she is willing to make as a single mother to keep her kids out of trouble.

It's exactly what happened after the Raul lookalike, Mariano, whom they hired, gets arrested by Horacio. When Mariano calls the lawyer, he tells him all about Cristina's plan, leading to the arrest. At the station, Cristina admits that she hid the news about her father's death and that she orchestrated everything by herself, but she says that she didn't murder her father.

However, Horacio, who is still feeling dejected from her rejection, is convinced that she murdered Raul and is trying to get a false confession from her. However, unknown to all of them, the rest of the family plans to get Cristina out of prison.

How did the family get Cristina out of prison?

Cristina reunites with the family (Image via Netflix)

As Horacio tries to get Cristina to sign a false murder confession, the rest of the family, with Luciana and Moi taking the lead, get their plan to get her out of jail in motion. After Aldama and his cronies evict them from the mansion, they get reunited with Moi, who was arrested by the police previously.

Over some diner, Luciana confesses that she didn't send the Mercedes with Raul and a random man they took from the funeral home down the cliff. She said that Aldama hit the car from the back with his Hummer, and that's how the Mercedes went down the cliff and burst into flames. They are planning to get the Hummer, which has a dent in the front, to bring it to the police as evidence.

The script is that it's Aldama and his mob cronies who plunged Raul and Benjamin to their deaths. So, Luciana, Jorge, Moi, Toto, Ines, and Jana return to the house, but things don't go as planned. There are too many people at home, but somehow, they work together—Luciana steals a gun, and Toto and Ines champagne bombs Aldama's man.

At the end of Welcome to the Family, they capture Aldama and bring him and the Hummer to the police station. With Aldama arrested, Cristina is set free. She also pretends that Horacio is a hero who saved the day, potentially keeping the police officer from taking things against her family in the future.

Benjamin ends up in Guam after all in Welcome to the Family, but he's left with nothing

Benjamin in Guam (Image via Netflix)

While everything appears to be going well for Cristina and the rest of the family at the end of Netflix's Welcome to the Family, it didn't go as well for Benjamin. Like his and his father's initial plan, he goes to Guam to escape the wrath of the investors. However, the video of him and the Raul lookalike admitting their crimes is in the news.

With Luciana the sole benefactor in the amended will and whatever is left of Benjamin's money likely used to pay off their investors, he's left with nothing much. His cards declines, and when he checks his account, he realizes he has some $13.

Did Cristina and her family return to their apartment in Welcome to the Family?

After she gets out of prison, Cristina, Moi, and the three kids return to the apartment they were evicted from because of her father and Aldama. But it's empty, and not just because it lacks material things.

Throughout Welcome to the Family, the family has developed a new dynamic with Luciana and Ines, and even the lawyer, as their extended family. The relationship is close enough that Cristina trusts Luciana to take care of her kids in case she goes to prison.

So, while her main goal was always to get the apartment back, they ended up leaving the apartment again to return to the mansion and reunite with Luciana and Ines. Luciana welcomes them back wholeheartedly, saying, "Welcome to the Family."

All eight episodes of Welcome to the Family are now streaming on Netflix.

