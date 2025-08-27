When will Caught Stealing premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

Caught Stealing is a crime thriller directed by Darren Aronofsky, written by Charlie Huston. The film is based on Huston’s 1998 novel of the same name, and centers on themes of crime, loyalty, and survival.

The story follows Hank Thompson (Austin Butler), a former high school baseball star whose life spirals into chaos after a simple favor leads him into the dangerous New York criminal underworld of 1998. The film is being released by Sony Pictures, with its theatrical release date announced for Friday, August 29, 2025.

Caught Stealing: Release date

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

The film will premiere in US theaters on Friday, August 29, 2025. The duration of the movie is approximately 1 hour and 47 minutes, with no official announcement yet regarding digital streaming availability.

Where to watch Caught Stealing?

Caught Stealing will initially be available in theaters only. Sony Pictures will distribute it in North America and other global territories. Details regarding digital streaming and on-demand availability have not been released yet.

What to expect from Caught Stealing?

The story follows Hank, whose promising baseball career ended due to a car accident and a knee injury. Now a bartender in New York’s Lower East Side, Hank’s life is thrown into chaos when he agrees to watch his neighbor Russ’s (Matt Smith) cat. Russ turns out to be hiding from dangerous criminals, and Hank becomes entangled in a web of Russian mobsters, Jewish enforcers, and other criminal elements in pursuit of a mysterious stash of drug money.

Zoë Kravitz plays Yvonne, Hank’s paramedic girlfriend, whose skills and support prove essential. Regina King stars as Detective Elise Roman, a determined cop tracking the criminal activity surrounding Hank. Other key cast members are Bad Bunny as Colorado, Liev Schreiber and Vincent D’Onofrio as the threatening Hasidic brothers Lipa and Shmully, Griffin Dunne as the dive-bar owner Paul, and Carol Kane as their matriarch, Bubbe.

In an August interview with ScreenRant, on his directorial approach during a sequence with Austin Butler’s character Hank Thompson, Aronofsky explained a key camera choice during Hank’s drinking scene:

“From when he takes the first drink, the camera’s pulling out of every single shot through that whole sequence until the drunk sequence is over. It’s not just one shot; the whole idea was to pull away and retreat away from him. That allowed us to feel the separation from him as a person.”

Cast of Caught Stealing

Below is the ensemble cast of Caught Stealing:

Austin Butler as Hank Thompson

Zoë Kravitz as Yvonne

Matt Smith as Russ

Regina King as Detective Elise Roman

Benito Martínez Ocasio (Bad Bunny) as Colorado

Liev Schreiber as Lipa

Vincent D’Onofrio as Shmully

Griffin Dunne as Paul

Carol Kane as Bubbe

Nikita Kukuahkin and Yuri Kolokolnikov in supporting roles

The film is directed by Darren Aronofsky, known for Black Swan, The Whale, and Requiem for a Dream, and written by Charlie Huston. Production is handled by Jeremy Dawson, Dylan Golden, Ari Handel, and Aronofsky himself. Cinematography is by Matthew Libatique, with editing by Andrew Weisbaum.

Caught Stealing brings a fresh, stylistic crime story set in late-1990s New York City, blending action, dark humor, and Aronofsky’s signature visual intensity. With its release set for late summer 2025, audiences will soon experience Austin Butler’s performance in a fast-paced, dangerous, and ultimately thrilling narrative.

