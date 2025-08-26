Montana Mavericks: Full list of cast and characters explored

The CW’s Montana Mavericks is the first film in a new slate of Harlequin romance adaptations set to premiere this year. The movie will be shown in select theaters on August 26–27, 2025, in partnership with Fathom Entertainment, before making its broadcast debut on The CW later this fall. The film adapts the bestselling Montana Mavericks book series.

Montana Mavericks follows Heather, a New York City author who inherits a family ranch in Montana. What begins as a plan for a quick sale turns into a journey of self-discovery. The film brings together a cast of recognizable CW actors, adding to the anticipation around its release.

Filmed in Alberta and British Columbia in October 2024, Montana Mavericks is directed by Annie Bradley with a teleplay by Wendy Litner and Shelley Scarrow. With its upcoming limited theatrical run and CW broadcast, the adaptation aims to reach long-time Harlequin fans and new audiences alike.

Who plays who in Montana Mavericks?

Katherine McNamara as Heather

Katherine McNamara attends 2025 Golden Globes WWD Style Awards (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

In the original Montana Mavericks book series, Heather is a bestselling author from New York who struggles with writer’s block while trying to complete her next novel. She inherits her family’s Montana ranch, which becomes both a burden and an opportunity for renewal. In the film, Katherine McNamara plays Heather with the same arc, balancing city ambition with rural responsibility. McNamara is popular for her role as Clary Fray in Shadowhunters and as Abby Walker in Walker: Independence.

Dennis Andres as Cliff

Dennis Andres as Cliff in Montana Mavericks (Image via CW)

In the books, Cliff is a veterinarian and cowboy neighbor who embodies Montana’s traditional values. He is depicted as steady, reliable, and deeply rooted in the ranching community. In the film, Cliff retains this identity, becoming Heather’s foil and potential love interest. His calm presence and practical nature challenge Heather to slow down, embrace hard work, and reconsider her city-based ideals. Dennis Andres, who portrays Cliff, is popular for his role in Workin’ Moms and has also appeared in series like The Strain.

Kaya Coleman as Jess

Kaya Coleman portrays Jess one of Heather’s two best friends in Montana Mavericks (Image via Kaya Coleman Instagram)

Kaya Coleman portrays Jess, one of Heather’s two best friends who accompanies her to Montana. In the book series, Jess often stands in as the cautious voice, reflecting city attitudes when placed in rural situations. Within the story, she provides steady support to Heather while also creating a “fish-out-of-water” dynamic.Coleman is best known for her role in Beyond Black Beauty and also appeared in Dangerous Game: The Legacy Murders (2022)..

Linda Kee as Emily

Linda Kee as Emily in Montana Mavericks (Image via CW)

Linda Kee plays Emily, who is portrayed as Heather’s other best friend during the trip to Montana. In the books and adaptation, Emily is written as one of Heather’s two closest friends who travels with her to Montana. She provides a loyal support system while also adapting to life on the ranch. What is confirmed is her inclusion in the main group of two best friends traveling with Heather. Kee is best known for her work in Black Summer.

Supporting characters and guest stars in the movide include:

Devon Weigel as Linda

Kaylee Sapieha as Olivia

Ella Reece as Lana

Sarah Meghan Marie Correll as City Pedestrian

What is Montana Mavericks about?

Heather reflects on her new responsibilities while holding wildflowers. (Image via CW)

At its core, Montana Mavericks tells the story of Heather, a New York writer who inherits a Montana ranch. Faced with writer’s block and pressure from her publisher, Heather plans to sell the property quickly. Joined by her best friends, she heads to Montana expecting a straightforward process. Instead, she discovers the ranch is in poor condition, requiring more effort than she anticipated.

Heather’s plans are further complicated when she meets Cliff, her neighbor. Cliff is a cowboy and veterinarian whose outlook contrasts sharply with Heather’s city-based ideals. Their interactions force Heather to reconsider her choices and confront challenges both emotional and practical. The narrative blends personal relationships with the obstacles of managing a rural ranch, making the story both character-driven and situational.

The film adapts themes from the Montana Mavericks book series, which has long been popular among Harlequin readers. The adaptation balances loyalty to the original material with a visual storytelling approach designed for television and theater audiences.

Where to watch Montana Mavericks

Montana Mavericks will premiere in select theaters across the United States on August 26 and 27, 2025, through Fathom Entertainment. The limited theatrical release is designed to give fans an early chance to experience the story on the big screen before its television debut.

Following its theatrical run, the movie will air on The CW later in the fall. It is part of a collection of six Harlequin romance films that will be broadcast during primetime. The CW, along with Centinel Media, Bell Media, and Fremantle, is producing these films as part of its effort to expand original scripted content. Internationally, distribution will be handled by Fox Entertainment Global, ensuring that the Harlequin adaptations reach audiences outside the United States.

Montana Mavericks in the Harlequin film collection

Heather adjusts to ranch life while also struggling with her life in the city. ( Image via CW)

Montana Mavericks is part of a six-movie lineup based on Harlequin novels. The other five films include:

Ordinary Girl in a Tiara, starring Katharine King So and Kathryn Gallagher.

Paws in the City, starring Emeraude Toubia and Carter Jenkins.

Recipe for Romance, starring True O’Brien and Alex Mallari Jr.

Savvy Sheldon Feels Good as Hell, starring Amber Riley and Dorian Grey.

Second Guessing Fate, starring Danielle Panabaker, Corey Sevier, and Brendan Morgan.

This lineup emphasizes The CW’s collaboration with Harlequin Studios, Centinel Media, Bell Media, and Fremantle. The approach showcases Harlequin’s stories across new mediums, reaching both dedicated readers and new viewers.

The film combines familiar CW talent with the enduring popularity of Harlequin stories. Led by Katherine McNamara and Dennis Andres, the film sets the stage for a broader slate of romance adaptations. Its mix of city and ranch settings, combined with personal and relational challenges, reflects the themes of the original book series.

With a limited theatrical run on August 26–27, 2025, and a CW broadcast to follow, Montana Mavericks is positioned to reach audiences in multiple formats. By anchoring a slate of six Harlequin-inspired films, it plays a key role in The CW’s new strategy to offer romance stories for primetime viewers.

