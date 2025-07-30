"They’re recreating that one Hannah Montana episode" — Internet reacts to Dwayne Johnson sharing video of his daughters doing glitter makeup on him

Dwayne Johnson often shares snippets of his experience being a father to his three daughters. The most recent example of this was his daughters using his face and head as a canvas to practice makeup. The actor took to Instagram on July 30, 2025, to share a video of his two younger daughters, Jasmine and Tiana, doing glitter makeup on him.In the video's caption, Dwayne Johnson mentioned that he's learned over time that there are decisions that one can look back and dub &quot;a good idea&quot; or ponder on &quot;What the %#$@ was I thinking??&quot; The actor further added:&quot;And it’s proving to be a good thing that I have a very large head with A LOT of “canvas” to use for these little chicken’s enjoyment and artistic make-over endeavors. Our little ones are only little once, so bring it on ladies - daddy is fearless 🤣🙋🏽‍♂️.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe video has garnered over 20 million views at the time of this writing. As the video went viral, netizens took to X to express their opinions on the former WWE wrestler letting his daughters put makeup on him.Commenting on the same, an X user compared the video to the episode featuring Dwayne Johnson titled Don't Stop 'Til You Get the Phone from Hannah Montana, the popular Disney series starring Miley Cyrus.&quot;they’re recreating that one hannah Montana episode,&quot; tweeted a user.&quot;Bro lets his kids clown him but won’t let a script clown him,&quot; wrote an X user.&quot;Bro can do all that but still can't accept a movie where his character loses a fight,&quot; said another user.&quot;It’s a great makeup for a fighting scene or something 😂 girl is talented,&quot; added a netizen.Meanwhile, several fans of the Black Adam actor also praised his role as a father:&quot;Seeing The Rock like this shows the strongest dads are the ones who let their kids color their world 🥹❤️,&quot; wrote an X user.&quot;Rock by name, softie by heart. This is dad behavior on legendary settings.&quot; added another user.&quot;It wound up being the greatest thing&quot;: When Dwayne Johnson reflected on being a dad to three daughtersIn addition to sharing clips of the makeup experiments that his daughters run on him, Dwayne &quot;The Rock&quot; Johnson has been vocal about his experience being a girl dad.For the unversed, the Jumanji actor shares his eldest daughter Simone Johnson (23) with his ex-wife Dany Garcia, and daughters Jasmine (9) and Tiana Johnson (6) with wife Lauren Hashian.During his appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in March 2024, The Rock dubbed the feeling of being a girl dad as &quot;the greatest thing ever.&quot; He mentioned that he had a &quot;real complicated&quot; relationship with his father, which resulted in him becoming hard-wired into the world. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, he acknowledged that his father led him to the best of his limited capacity and that he understood it, adding that his mother and other strong women raised him. Commenting on having daughters, Dwayne Johnson said:&quot;And of course, years later, the universe, God, whatever that higher power is: 1 daughter, 2 daughters, 3 daughters. And it wound up being the greatest thing.&quot;The actor previously reflected on being a girl dad during an interview with People magazine in 2021, where he mentioned how fatherhood has taught him to be more gentle and tender.At the time, Dwayne Johnson shared how many fathers are wired to fix things; however, having daughters expanded his capacity to listen and gave him the ability to solve issues with his girls instead of fixing them for them.In other news, Dwayne Johnson's upcoming film, a biographical sports drama called The Smashing Machine, is slated for release on October 3, 2025.