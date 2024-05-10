"You are a great storyteller" — Gary Owen’s ex-wife Kenya Duke claps back at comedian over estranged relationship

On May 9, stand-up comedian and actor Gary Owen’s former wife, Kenya Duke, took to Instagram to call him out for talking about his estranged relationship with their kids during a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast. Tagging Gary Owen on her post, Kenya Duke wrote:

“My growth is not feeling the need to address mistruths anymore. The grace and kindness, I have shown you, is the space to tell lies and false narratives for sympathy and attention without correcting. You are a great storyteller… sometimes I get caught up in your versions.”

Her post came amid Gary Owen's opening up to Shannon Sharpe, acknowledging how he has had no contact with his three older kids for the last three years, following his divorce from Kenya Duke, and expressing his wish for reconciliation.

Gary Owen’s ex-wife alleged that he doesn’t “respect boundaries” when it comes to their children

On the May 8 episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast, Gary Owen got candid about the ups and downs of his personal life, including his marriage and divorce from Kenya Duke in 2021 and not being in touch with his adult children since the split.

Claiming that he gave a “great childhood” to his son Austin and daughter Kennedy, as well as his ex-stepson Emilio, he added that although he could not become much of a male role model, he never mistreated them either. He stated that he was a “fun day” who was often “conscious” of how he “spoke to” and “disciplined” them, while also ensuring that he “never put them down.”

“I don’t know how I became this evil human being that they want nothing to do with. Obviously, I’m not perfect. It’s been so long that I have to sneak around to try and just lay eyes on ’em,” he noted.

Revealing that he welcomed twins mid-last year with another woman, Gary Owen admitted that the entire situation “sucks” as his older kids “don’t have a relationship” with his newborns.

“Didn’t think I wanted to be a father again… not having a relationship with my [other] kids…you know… I hate that thing of like ‘Imma do it right this time,’ ‘cause…I don’t think I did it wrong the first time,” he said in the context.

In the wake of this, his ex-wife clapped back at him on social media for reportedly telling “lies and false narratives” in public. She alleged that he was trying to gain the “sympathy and attention” of people, but she no longer felt the need to “address mistruths.”

She also added how she has shown him “grace and kindness” over the last couple of years and given him “space” to do whatever he wanted “without correcting” him ever. Kenya Duke also called Gary Owen “a great storyteller” and tagged him directly in the caption of her post, which read:

“It has been 3 years. I am always kind and cool with you. I purposely, never make it awkward. I never bother you. I have given you my suggestions on the situation but you don’t respect their boundaries.”

She also slammed him for publicly discussing the family and their estrangement and said she no longer knew how to “help” him. The businesswoman and podcaster of Truly Kenya wrapped up by wishing Gary Owen “well.”

Notably, this is not the first time the former realtor has slammed her comedian ex-husband. Previously, in November 2023, Owen claimed that he hadn’t been in touch with their children for over three years yet was willing to give them time to “heal” and reconcile with them.

In response, Kenya Duke fired back on Instagram, saying he was narrating “half the story for sympathy” to the world, which didn’t help his cause. She also alleged that Gary didn’t have “empathy for their [kids’] feelings,” yet she encouraged them to give him a “2nd chance.”

