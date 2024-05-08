Who is Charlyne Yi? Comedian and actor opens up on harrowing experience on 'Time Bandits' set

On May 7, actor, comedian, musician, and writer Charlyne Yi took to Instagram to share their experiences on the sets of the Apple TV miniseries Time Bandits. The House actor, who goes by they/them pronouns, was originally cast in the role of Judy in the Taika Waititi, Jemaine Clement, and Iain Morris creation, which is based on the 1981 film of the same name directed by Terry Gilliam.

In their social media post, Charlyne Yi claimed that they were “not safe, supported, or protected,” and demanded “accountability and reparations” for their alleged exploitation.

“I was physically assaulted multiple times by an actor, as well as psychologically abused. I was gaslit by coworkers, producers, and HR,” Charlyne Li claimed in their lengthy text image.

The 38-year-old further alleged that they were “coerced to quit” and became suicidal in the aftermath of their experiences.

Charlyne Yi was part of a band called The Glass Beef

Charlene Amanda Yi was born in Los Angeles in January 1986 and later grew up in Inland Empire, California. A former student of the University of California, they dropped out to pursue a career as a comedian and followed a routine that included jokes, music, magic, games, and crowd participation.

A Filipino-Mexican-Korean by origin, Charlyne Yi made their acting debut with the 2007 film Knocked Up, before creating their 2009 movie Paper Heart. They produced, wrote the screenplay, and starred in the rom-com alongside Michael Cera.

Yi even won the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award at the 2009 Sundance Film Festival for the same. Later, they became a household name when they appeared in the role of Dr. Chi Park in the Fox medical drama House in 2011.

Also a voice artist, Charlyne Yi provided the voiceover for several animated series including Steven Universe and Steven Universe Future as Ruby, We Bare Bears as Chloe Park, Alice on Summer Camp Island, and Mai on Next Gen among others.

Primarily a solo musician, Yi has previously performed for the band The Glass Beef alongside Paul Rust and is now associated with the group Sacred Destinies. They have also authored two books – Oh the Moon in 2015 and You Can’t Kill Me Twice (So Please Treat Me Right) in 2019.

Charlyne identifies as queer and gender-fluid. They were earlier married to Jet Elfman from 2015 until their divorce in 2018. They founded the nonprofit 'Caring is Cool' in 2011 and have been associated with Oxfam since 2010.

Charlyne Yi was allegedly declined their worker’s compensation for injuries on Time Bandits

On Tuesday, Charlyne Yi made a series of accusations on social media against their colleagues on the sets of the fantasy adventure Time Bandits starring Lisa Kudrow, Tadhg Murphy, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Rune Temte, Kiera Thompson, Kal-El Tuck, and Rachel House.

Yi, who was earlier cast as Judy on the show, claimed that they were physically and mentally harassed on the sets by a co-actor and were “gaslit” by others, including the producers and HRs when they reported their alleged experiences.

They further purported that instead of asking the accused to leave, the HR asked them to leave with “integrity,” and didn’t conduct an “actual investigation.”

“They treated my body/ mind/ soul/ life like it was disposable, making me want to commit suicide which I am not prone to thinking this way. I was coerced to quit. They rejected my workers comp supporting my recovery for my injured back and PTSD which my insurance does not cover and should not,” they wrote.

Charlyne Yi further continued by writing:

“I am tired of being met with retaliation for protecting my life and others. Which historically, I have been met with being blacklisted, death threats, threatened to be sued, and fired -- any time I have spoken out.”

The Good Girls star demanded “accountability and reparations” for the damages caused to them on the sets of the comedy and also sought competent legal counsel from any “lawyer” who would wish to represent them, alongside a “new manager.” They were previously represented by Global Artists Agency and managed by Gladys Gonzalez and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.

Yi wrote that they were looking for individuals who would “understand critical thinking, power dynamics of social caste systems, and has a strong spine of moral integrity” to work with.

In the caption of their Instagram post, the actor-comedian urged people to ask “What institutions and circumstances make it unsafe” for people to stand up for themselves, rather than asking, “Why did it take them so long to speak up.”

This is not the first time Charlyne Yi has made such accusations. Earlier, in February 2018, they alleged on X (formerly Twitter) that rockstar Marilyn Manson had made racially and s*xually discriminatory remarks towards them on the sets of House.

