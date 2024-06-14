Orange is The New Black Character crimes: Every inmate and why they're in jail

Orange is the New Black is one of the most popular television shows created by Jenji Kohan in 2013 for Netflix. It explores the life of female prisoners in a federal prison. The show offers a unique viewpoint on the difficulties and hardships women face in prison.

The show offers an examination of morality, class, race, gender, and comments on the flawed prison system. The narrative is driven by its characters, each having their unique arcs, grappling with inner demons and external crises that lead to a life of crime.

Orange is the New Black has given television some of the most fleshed-out and candid female protagonists who are explored in terms of their relationships, social conditions, and personal development in prison. The show asks viewers to think about the truth of life behind bars.

Trending

Why is each character in Orange is The New Black in jail?

1. Piper Chapman

Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) is the protagonist in Orange is the New Black. Her character is based on Piper Kerman, whose book, Orange Is the New Black: My Year in a Women's Prison (2010), is the source material for the show.

Chapman is trapped in a life she considers to be ideal and enjoys taking up new challenges. Her life changes drastically when she ends up behind bars for a past crime. Years before her arrest, she carried drug money for her ex-girlfriend Alex Vause.

Several moving parts led to Piper's participation in concealment. Her association with pusher Alex Vause mostly influenced her path into criminal activity. Piper, who felt stuck in her boring existence, gave in to Alex's seduction of pleasure and risk. This caused her to smuggle drug money over international borders. This was a choice that inevitably came back to haunt her.

As a warning call, Piper's arrest in Orange is the New Black makes her face the repercussions of her behavior. The show starts off with Piper struggling with the harsh realities of prison life. This was despite her initial innocence and ignorance about the seriousness of her act.

Her path of self-discovery, atonement, and understanding that her past decisions have a big impact on her present and future takes up a major space on the show.

2. Alex Vause

Orange is the New Black has a multifaceted character Alex Vause (Laura Prepon). She is an ingenious, sly, and manipulative woman. Her character is associated with drug trafficking. The crime was to transport narcotics into a country illegally and sell them to customers in the US.

The show offered information about the reasons for Alex getting involved in the drug trade. Her upbringing in a turbulent household with few prospects resulted in her being motivated for quick cash and influence. Her relationship with Piper Chapman has also made a special impression on her choices and crimes.

While Alex is initially seen as a person who is rough around the edges, hardened by life, the show gradually makes the viewers privy to her vulnerability. Her performance in the show explores the depths of her character.

It also presents a lady who is a criminal and a victim of her environment. Viewers are given a glance into the grim realities of the drug trade.

3. Galina "Red" Reznikov

Galina 'Red' Reznikov (Kate Mulgrew) is a maternal figure in the prison who is both revered and feared by the other inmates. She has made a powerful presence among the prisoners with her quick wit and no-nonsense behavior. Red was sent to Litchfield Penitentiary for inciting a riot and her involvement in a murder conspiracy with the Russian mafia.

Her history uncovers the path that brought her to a life of criminality. She faced adversities as a teenager in Soviet Russia. This developed her ingenuity and endurance. Her engagement in illicit activities was influenced by her strong sense of familial devotion and to resolve matters. The experience of honing their strategic attitude allowed her to barter the intricate power dynamics in the prison.

The character develops in the show extensively. This is mainly because it brings light to the illegal actions. She is tough and shows weakness very rarely. She is able to humanize herself with the underlying reasons for her behavior. Red is one of the most interesting characters in the show due to her complex relationships with other prisoners and her drive to defend herself.

4. Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren

Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren (Uzo Aduba) is another intriguing character in the show. She is popular for her unpredictable behavior as she battles with mental health issues.

Suzanne ended up in prison after an unfortunate incident involving kidnapping and involuntary manslaughter. Even within the prison walls, she is seen stalking and assaulting other inmates on certain occasions.

Her behavior is impacted by her schizophrenic symptoms and potential developmental problems. The illegal behavior was influenced by her strong desire for affection and approval.

Moreover, she cannot discriminate between fact and imagination. Her psychological state shows her vulnerability in an already flawed prison system which does not adequately cater to her treatment.

4. Tiffany "Pennsatucky" Doggett

Tiffany "Pennsatucky" Doggett (Tyra Manning) started off as a supporting character on Orange is the New Black to gain prominence in the later seasons.

Doggett came from a background of drug usage, abuse, and deep psychological trauma. She was convicted on account of assaulting someone with a deadly weapon and for illegally possessing firearms.

Tiffany had deep-seated resentment and a touch of helplessness because of her difficult social situations. The series highlights her past and the events that gave rise to the extreme and terrible crime. The turbulent history and surroundings resulted in her violent acts.

5. Dayanara "Daya" Diaz

This character in Orange is the New Black is famous for her creative abilities and kind deposition. Daya (Dascha Polanco) has a kind heart. Initially sent to Litchfield for unlawful possession of drugs, her character slowly grew more volatile.

Her participation in unlawful gun ownership, inciting a prison riot, and murdering an officer extended her prison sentence. The motivation to commit this crime was to save her family and her little daughter.

Daya gave in to the stress of prison life and, therefore, had to be strong in a hostile environment. This was due to her mother, Aleida, who was incarcerated along with her.

The character of Daya is a moving reminder of the difficulties people face when incarcerated and the choices they have to make at the expense of their freedom.

6. Taystee Jefferson

Taystee Jefferson (Danielle Brooks) is initially seen as a spirited character who is found guilty of narcotics possession and distribution. Taystee was raised in the foster care system and lacked a stable and supportive home environment.

Her character arc takes a dark turn as she eventually gets framed for murder and is sentenced to a lifetime in prison.

7. Lorna Morello

Lorna Morello (Yael Stone) is portrayed as a romantic dreamer in Orange is the New Black who enjoys living in her intricately woven delusions.

Morello is seen to be obsessed with the idea of finding true love which leads her down a dangerous path. She was in Litchfield for mail fraud, violation of a restraining order, and attempted murder.

Her psychiatric condition is proved by her obsessive nature and warped perspective of reality. This encourages her to commit fraud to uphold her romanticized view of the world.

Some other characters on Orange is the New Black who have added to the narrative are Nicky Nichols (Natasha Lyonne), who has a long history of drug abuse and is convicted of drug possession and breaking-and-entering and Sophia Burset (Laverne Cox), a trans inmate who is convicted of credit card theft and falls victim to the medical mismanagement in the prison.