Outer Range season 2: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

With Outer Range season 2 all set to release, the intricate tapestry of secrets and mystery will continue to enthrall the viewers, drawing them deeper into the tangled lives of the Abbott and Tillerson families. After the first season concluded with its gripping finale on May 6, 2022, the anticipation for the series’ return was at an all-time high.

The first season, which ran from April 15 to May 6, 2022, was all about the Abbotts coping with the sudden disappearance of their daughter-in-law, Rebecca. Eventually, the tensions among the Abbotts escalate after their rich neighbors, the Tillersons, try to take their land.

Given the latest trailer that dropped recently, Outer Range season 2 will take the fans on an even more crazy adventure to see more secrets get unraveled. The season will also explore time travel and more bizarre things connected to the Wyoming ranch. Follow along with the article to learn more.

Outer Range season 2 will release on May 16, 2024

Outer Range season 2 will make its global debut on May 16, 2024, at 12:01 am ET, as confirmed by the showrunner of the series. Unlike the previous installment, the new season will run for seven episodes from May 16 to June 27, 2024.

Episodes will be released on Thursdays, with each having a runtime between 43 to 62. With no change to the location of the series, the sequel was also filmed in Las Vegas, New Mexico.

Where to watch Outer Range season 2

Being a part of the platform’s Original, Outer Range season 2 will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Those who are new to the show can find the series only on Amazon Prime Video, as the series is not available on Netflix, Max, Hulu, or any other OTT platforms.

Outer Range season 2 cast

Complete list of major and recurring cast who will be returning to reprise their roles in season 2:

Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott

Imogen Poots as Autumn

Lili Taylor as Cecilia Abbott

Tom Pelphrey as Perry Abbott

Tamara Podemski as Deputy Sheriff Joy Hawk

Lewis Pullman as Rhett Abbott

Noah Reid as Billy Tillerson

Shaun Sipos as Luke Tillerson

Olive Abercrombie as Amy Abbott

Isabel Arraiza as Maria Olivares

Will Patton as Wayne Tillerson

Matt Lauria as Trevor Tillerson

Matthew Maher as Deputy Matt

MorningStar Angeline as Martha Hawk

Ofelia Garcia as Rose Hawk

Deirdre O'Connell as Patricia Tillerson

The series has also expanded the cast for the sequel, introducing five new cast members who will be playing pivotal roles in the ongoing sci-fi mystery drama:

Christian James

Megan West

Daniel Abeles

Kimberly Guerrero

Monetta Moio

Plot summary

The first season of Outer Range is certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at 79%, with an average score of 6.2/10. Here’s how the review aggregator describes the series:

Outer Range centers on Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness. A thrilling Western family saga with hints of wry humor and supernatural mystery, Outer Range examines how we grapple with the unknown.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Outer Range season 2 and other shows as 2024 progresses.

