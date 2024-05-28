Pathological: The Lies of Joran van der Sloot - Where is Joran van der Sloot now? 

The notorious Dutch national, Joran van der Sloot, who was behind the murders of Natalee Holloway and Stephany Flores Ramírez strung the law enforcement agencies of three countries around in a never-ending investigation. Joran van der Sloot had been the prime suspect behind Holloway's disappearance when he murdered Ramírez in his hotel room exactly five years later.

Joran had also extorted $250,000 from Natalee's mother in exchange for false information, which landed him behind bars. He was sentenced to 28 years in prison in Peru for Flores Ramírez's murder and was later charged with extortion and wire fraud in the United States. As part of his plea deal, he confessed to killing Natalee Holloway.

He is currently incarcerated at the Ancon 1 prison north of Lima, as per The New York Post. The Pathological: The Lies of Joran van der Sloot, which re-aired on May 27, 2024, at 8 pm EST on Oxygen, chronicles the crimes committed by Joran van der Sloot. The official synopsis reads:

"Delves into Joran van der Sloot's lifelong pattern of violence and pathological lying through rare interviews and new insights years after he brutally murdered American Natalee Holloway and Peruvian Stephany Flores."

Why was Joran van der Sloot arrested?

Joran van der Sloot had initially been brought into the limelight with the high-profile missing case of Natalee Holloway in 2005. The 18-year-old graduate from Mountain Brook High School went on a graduation trip to Aruba with her batchmates when she was last seen with the 17-year-old Joran and his friends, the Kalpoe brothers.

Expand Tweet

According to Joran's confession in 2023, he had taken Holloway to the California Lighthouse area of Arashi Beach to see sharks on May 30, 2005. He had kicked her hard in the face and then bludgeoned her head with a cinder block as she refused his sexual advances. Joran then weighed her body down with fish traps and tossed her into the ocean.

He was arrested twice in Aruba but was let go due to lack of evidence before he murdered Stephany Flores Ramírez (21) exactly five years later. On May 30, 2010, Joran met Flores Ramírez at the Atlanta City casino in Lima Peru and the two went back to the hotel he had been staying at where she was strangled and suffocated to death. He also robbed her of her valuables and $11,000 in money.

Expand Tweet

Before his trip to Peru, Joran had extorted $250,000 from Beth Holloway, Natalee Holloway's mother, in exchange for false information regarding her remains, as per ABC News.

Where is Joran van der Sloot now?

Joran pleaded guilty to Ramirez's murder on January 11, 2012, and was sentenced to 28 years in prison for first-degree murder and robbery, as reported by CNN. The next day, Natalee Holloway was declared dead per her father's request. In 2021, van der Sloot received an additional 18 years for smuggling cocaine into the prison facility, as per the same source.

Expand Tweet

Joran was extradited from Peru on June 8, 2023, and charged with extortion and wire fraud, according to the Associated Press. As part of his plea deal, he confessed to killing Natalee Holloway in a proffer letter on October 18, 2023. He was sentenced to 20 years for the financial crime, which will run concurrently with his ongoing sentence.

He is currently serving his time at the Ancon 1 prison north of Lima and will return to the United States to finish the remainder of his sentence upon early release in Peru, as reported by NBC News.

Catch all the details of Natalee Holloway's disappearance in Pathological: The Lies of Joran van der Sloot.