Pati Jinich Explores PanAmericana Season 1: Release date and time, episodes, and everything we know so far 

Renowned chef, author, and TV host Pati Jinich launches her latest reality show - Pati Jinich Explores PanAmericana - on PBS this Tuesday, April 29, 2025. Executively produced by Pati herself, and directed by Darren Durlach, Pati Jinich Explores PanAmericana will take viewers on a journey through Alaska and Western Canada, highlighting unique cultures and flavours brought in by local and expat chefs alike through 3 episodes.

Ad

Pati Jinich is of Jewish-Mexican heritage and has dedicated her career to bringing Mexican cuisine and culture to homes across the US.

Pati Jinich at the 2023 James Beard Restaurant And Chef Awards (Image via Getty)

Having received a James Beard Award and an Emmy nomination for her PBS series, Pati's Mexican Table, Pati Jinich is no stranger to travel and food adventures. She also hosted La Frontera on PBS Primetime, a docuseries highlighting the rich culture and heritage of the regions surrounding the US-Mexico border.

Ad

Trending

Pati has also published three cookbooks; Pati's Mexican Table: The Secrets of Real Mexican Home Cooking, which was at the top of Amazon's "Best in Cookbooks" list in 2013, Mexican Today: New and Rediscovered Recipes for Contemporary Kitchens, and Treasures of the Mexican Table.

Treasures of the Mexican Table was a 2021 New York Times bestseller and was even named one of the best cookbooks in 2021 by numerous top publications, including The Washington Post and Glamour magazine.

Ad

How many episodes of Pati Jinich Explores PanAmericana will there be?

Pati Jinich Explores PanAmericana will consist of three episodes, the release dates of which are mentioned below:

Episode # Title Release date & time 1 Alaska - Wild Harvest April 29, 2025, 9 PM EST 2 Juneau & Whitehorse - Sister Cities May 6, 2025, 9 PM EST 3 Alberta - Canada's Changing Heartland May 13, 2025, 9 PM EST

Ad

As per the PBS website, in Alaska - Wild Harvest, Pati starts her journey in the northernmost town of the United States, Utqiagvik, and makes her way down to Anchorage, Nikolaevsk, and Halibut Cove, even making a stop at the Alaska State Fair. She engages with leaders of the local communities and food writers, joining them on hunts, berry-picking, riding with sled dogs, and even playing the local favorite sport— basketball.

Ad

Still from Pati Jinich Explores PanAmericana. (Image via PBS)

Episode two, Juneau & Whitehorse - Sister Cities, shows Pati exploring the neighboring cities of Juneau, Alaska's capital, and Whitehorse, the capital city of Canada's Yukon Territory. She engages with multiple artists of both regions, giving viewers a cultural tour of these remote areas. She also explores Filipino culture and cuisine, brought in by the thriving Filipino population of the Juneau region, and multiple historic sites of Whitehorse.

Ad

Alberta - Canada's Changing Heartland features the cities of Edmonton, Calgary, and the Canadian border communities along the US state of Montana. This episode takes Pati through the Canadian Rockies and dives right into the region's cowboy heritage, paired with cuisine from Nigerian, Indian, and Ukrainian immigrants. She reveals why the Canadian province of Alberta is known as the "Texas of Canada."

Ad

The first episode of Pati Jinich Explores PanAmericana will be available to stream across all PBS platforms starting April 29, 2025, at 9:00 PM EST.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Natalie Reddy Natalie is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with a diverse background in fashion, fitness, and content creation. She holds a BA in Fashion Design with Marketing and a NASM certification in personal training.



Her writing journey began in high school with fashion blogs and later expanded into health and fitness content for Sportskeeda's former Health & Fitness division. With seven years of experience, Natalie has contributed to brands like Medicon Leather, Fuel Hub, Zarrel Malaysia, and Shoppr Malaysia, crafting SEO-driven content.



Natalie's notable achievements include interviewing entrepreneur Michael Foley and being featured in Happiest Health magazine for her insights on training for women in their 20s. An extrovert by nature, she enjoys analyzing entertainment trends and understanding audience engagement.



Natalie prioritizes accuracy in her articles by cross-referencing multiple sources and staying unbiased. She admires Sophia Amoruso, having been inspired by her book #GIRLBOSS. Amoruso's journey, from unconventional beginnings to building a successful brand, resonates deeply with Natalie.



Outside of writing, Natalie spends time at a private exercise studio training clients and is also involved in textile sampling for a fashion brand that she is part of. Know More