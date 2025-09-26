Peacemaker season 2 episode 6 ending explained: Did the 11th Street Kids follow Chris?

In Peacemaker season 2 episode 6, titled Ignorance is Chris, the 11th Street Kids follow Chris Smith into the alternate dimension he entered at the end of the previous episode. Their arrival shifts the balance of the story, revealing the authoritarian structure of this new world.

By the end of the episode, the alternate reality is confirmed to be under Nazi control, with Chris second-guessing his decisions.

Harcourt, Adebayo, Adrian, and Economos follow in the alternate dimension in Peacemaker season 2 episode 6?

Peacemaker season 2 (Image via HBO Max)

Now in the alternate dimension, Harcourt, Adebayo, Adrian, and Economos split up to look for Chris. Emilia Harcourt plays a pivotal role in pointing out the flaws of the alternate world. She highlights its lack of diversity and the uniformity of its society, emphasizing that the system benefits only those who conform.

Her most defining moment comes during her confrontation with Chris at ARGUS. She challenges his perception of the world and makes clear the dangers of accepting it as a safe refuge. The exchange also redefines their personal dynamic, with Harcourt firmly rejecting Chris’ advances and setting boundaries in their relationship.

On the other hand, Leota Adebayo encounters direct hostility upon arrival in the alternate dimension. While walking through a residential neighborhood, she is pursued by Keith and others who see her as an outsider.

Adrian Chase’s alternate counterpart

Peacemaker season 2 (Image via HBO Max)

Adrian Chase, also known as Vigilante, comes face-to-face with an alternate version of himself. This Vigilante is aligned with the Sons of Liberty, a resistance movement fighting against the Nazi-controlled dimension.

Unlike the Vigilante who has stood by Chris throughout their missions, this alternate version regards him as an adversary. This contrast deepens the exploration of identity and loyalty, while also expanding the scope of the narrative to include competing factions within the new reality.

John Economos captured by Blue Dragon

John Economos becomes separated from the group as the events unfold. His limited combat training makes him vulnerable, and he is ultimately captured by Blue Dragon.

Economos’ capture raises the stakes for the 11th Street Kids and underscores Blue Dragon’s dominance in the alternate world. His imprisonment is a central turning point in the episode, setting the stage for a potential rescue mission in the episodes ahead.

Blue Dragon’s position of power

Peacemaker season 2 (Image via HBO Max)

Blue Dragon’s presence defines much of the alternate reality. Instead of being a disgraced figure, he is honored as a leader within the Nazi regime. His authority extends into major institutions, including ARGUS, where he is celebrated rather than condemned.

This reversal directly contrasts with Chris’ memories of his father in the original timeline. It not only establishes Blue Dragon as a central antagonist but also highlights the ideological foundation of the dimension that the 11th Street Kids must navigate.

Lex Luthor’s appearance

Peacemaker season 2 episode 6 concludes with a new development outside the alternate dimension. Flag Sr. travels to Belle Reve Prison and meets Nicholas Hoult’s version of Lex Luthor. Their conversation hints at a strategic deal forming between them.

Luthor’s introduction in Peacemaker connects the series more closely to the broader DC Universe. As one of Superman’s most recognized adversaries, his appearance suggests that the events of Peacemaker will extend beyond the team’s immediate conflicts.

The episode also establishes Luthor as a calculating figure willing to align with others when it serves his long-term objectives. The placement of this scene at the end of the episode signals its importance. It teases connections to future storylines, including the upcoming Superman: Man of Tomorrow film.

By tying Luthor into Peacemaker, the series positions itself as a bridge between grounded narratives like Chris’ story and the larger mythologies of the DC Universe.

Peacemaker season 2 episode 6 is available for online streaming on HBO Max.

