Peacemaker season 2 episode 7 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Peacemaker season 2 episode 7 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, October 2, 2025, on Max. The upcoming episode is titled Like a Keith in the Night and it will serve as the penultimate chapter of the season, arriving one week before the highly anticipated finale.

Ad

This installment follows the events of episode 6, titled Ignorance Is Chris, which left audiences with multiple cliffhangers involving Peacemaker, his friends, and the alternate reality of what is potentially Earth-X.

The new episode is expected to continue the journey of Chris Smith, aka Peacemaker, and the 11th Street Kids as they attempt to navigate dangerous circumstances in a hostile universe shaped by fascist ideology. With alliances strained, enemies multiplying, and questions surrounding Keith’s role in the larger conflict, episode 7 positions itself as a pivotal chapter.

Ad

Trending

As the story edges closer to its conclusion, the stakes rise for every member of the team.

When does Peacemaker season 2 episode 7 come out? Release time for all major time zones

John Cena stars as Chris Smith aka Peacemaker (Image via HBO Max)

Peacemaker season 2 episode 7 will be released at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on October 2, 2025. The finale is scheduled on October 9, 2025.

Ad

Here is the list of the release time of episode 7 across major regions:

Region Release date Release time Pacific Time (PT) October 2, 2025 6 pm Eastern Time (ET) October 2, 2025 9 pm UK (BST) October 3, 2025 2 am Central Europe (CET) October 3, 2025 3 am Phillipines (PHT) October 3, 2025 9 am Australia (AEST) October 3, 2025 11 am India (IST) October 3, 2025 6:30 am

Ad

Viewers can watch the episode on Max, where season 2 of Peacemaker continues its weekly release schedule. For viewers in India, the show is available for streaming on JioHotstar.

How many episodes is Peacemaker season 2 left with?

Peacemaker season 2 comprises a total of eight episodes. With episode 7 set to debut on October 2, only the season finale on October 9 remains after this release.

Episode 7 is therefore the penultimate chapter, expected to set up the closing events of the season and act as a bridge between the show and James Gunn’s upcoming film Superman: Man of Tomorrow.

Ad

A brief recap of Peacemaker season 2 episode 6

John Cena stars as Chris Smith aka Peacemaker (Image via HBO Max)

Episode 6, titled Ignorance Is Chris, reveals that Chris Smith has entered an alternate reality where fascist ideology dominates and diversity is erased. Adebayo faces a hostile mob, Harcourt is detained by ARGUS, and Vigilante meets a version of himself who is the archnemesis of that world's Peacemaker. Economos tries to escape, but gets captured by Auggie Smith, aka Blue Dragon.

Ad

The episode ends with Blue Dragon positioned as a powerful figure in this world, while Rick Flag Sr., in the original timeline, approaches Lex Luthor in Belle Reve Prison to discuss business. This development links the season 2 of Peacemaker directly to the larger DC Universe.

Major events to expect from Peacemaker season 2 episode 7

Episode 7, Like a Keith in the Night, will push the story closer to the season’s conclusion. Based on the promo trailer and the setup from episode 6, the following events are likely to unfold:

Ad

Chris confronts Keith: The promo suggests Keith has a larger influence on this reality than previously revealed. His connection to the alternate dimension will raise questions about loyalty, identity, and the history of the Smith family.

The 11th Street Kids attempt survival inside Earth-X: With Adebayo pursued by a hostile crowd and Harcourt under ARGUS control, the team faces immediate threats. Their survival depends on regrouping and confronting the dangers of this authoritarian society.

Lex Luthor’s influence expands beyond Belle Reve: Flag Sr.’s deal with Lex Luthor hints at a wider plan involving the dimensional portal. Luthor’s involvement may reveal the next steps in connecting Peacemaker season 2 to the upcoming Superman storyline, while raising the stakes for the finale.

Ad

Peacemaker season 2 episode 7 releases on October 2, 2025, on Max, arriving at 9 pm ET. As the penultimate chapter, it continues from the revelations of Ignorance Is Chris and sets up the season finale.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More