Peacemaker season 2: Release date & time, plot, and everything we know so far

Peacemaker season 2 is the long-awaited sequel to the TV series Peacemaker, which was released in 2022. While this is said to be the second season of the series, it is a "soft reboot" of the first season and will continue to see John Cena in the role of the jingoistic anti-hero Christopher Smith/Peacemaker.

Peacemaker season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Max on August 21, 2025. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn returned as showrunner for the upcoming season. He wrote all eight episodes, just as he did for season 1, and has directed three of them this time around, compared to five in the first season.

When will Peacemaker season 2 premiere on Max?

Peacemaker season 2 will premiere on Max on Thursday, August 21, at 9 pm ET/PT with the first episode. New episodes will be released on the streaming platform every week, each proceeding Thursday.

Besides John Cena returning to his role as Peacemaker, the show will also see Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick reprise their respective roles from the first season.

Frank Grillo, David Denman, Sol Rodríguez, and Tim Meadows join the cast as new additions. Meanwhile, Isabela Merced, Sean Gunn, and Nathan Fillion will reprise their roles from James Gunn’s Superman—as Hawkgirl/Kendra Saunders, Maxwell Lord, and Green Lantern/Guy Gardner, respectively.

What is the plot of Peacemaker season 2?

According to the official press release from Max on May 9, 2025, the logline for season 2 reads:

"The new season follows Christopher "Chris" Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost."

Max also dropped the first full trailer in which Peacemaker appears for a job interview, in which the interviewers are Justice League's Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and Maxwell Lord.

While the first season briefly touched down on pocket dimensions, the trailer for season 2 ends with the titular anti-hero having a tense encounter with his doppelgänger in a pocket dimension.

The pocket dimension storyline might get used as a bridge between the rebooted DC Universe and the Snyder-era DC cinematic universe.

Danielle Brooks on what to expect from Peacemaker season 2

Danielle Brooks played the role of Leota Adebayo, the daughter of former A.R.G.U.S. director Amanda Waller, in Peacemaker season 1. Leota is a member of Team Peacemaker. Brooks will reprise her role as Leota in season 2.

In an interview with Collider published on March 24, 2025, Brooks teased what to expect from season 2. She said:

"I do know that it’s done so well, and I’m excited for the response. I’m excited for the fans to watch it and see it. And I do feel like there’s more."

Brooks also likened the filming of this season to her experience on Netflix's hit TV series, Orange is the New Black.

"We were the first kids to really make Netflix, and I kind of feel that same wave with James Gunn taking over. Peacemaker feels like that cool kid -- one of his first babies in the DCU. So I’m excited to see how that expands and grows. But I can’t wait to see Superman."

Peacemaker season 2 will be available to stream on Max from August 21.

