Power Book II: Ghost season 4 part 1 release schedule- All episodes and when they arrive 

Starz’s Power Book II premiered back in 2020 and has since evolved into one of the best-known crime dramas in recent times. Set to conclude its narrative with season 4, the title revolves around Tariq, who inherits a drug business from his father and struggles to adapt to his new life.

Season 3 premiered in March 2023, and the fourth and final season is divided into two parts. Part 1 released on June 7, and consists of five episodes. Season 4 will have a total of 10 episodes, with part 2 set to premiere with five installments in September 2024.

How many episodes are there in Power Book II: Ghost season 4 part 1?

Trending

The first episode of season 4 part 1, titled I Don't Die Easy premiered on June 7 and is now available to be watched on multiple platforms. Fans are now excited about the release of episode 2, titled To Thine Own Self, which is set to premiere on June 14.

Here is the detailed schedule for all five episodes of Power Book II: Ghost season 4 part 1:

Episode Title Release date Episode 1 I Don't Die Easy Friday, June 7, 2024 Episode 2 To Thine Own Self Friday, June 14, 2024 Episode 3 Birthright Friday, June 21, 2024 Episode 4 The Reckoning Friday, June 28, 2024 Episode 5 Ego Death Friday, July 5, 2024

All the episodes will follow a weekly release schedule and will air every Friday on Starz.

Cast in Power Book II: Ghost season 4 part 1

Here is a list of the main cast members of Power Book II: Ghost season 4 part 1:

Michael Rainey Jr. stars as the protagonist, whose full name is Tariq St. Patrick. Tariq is the son of James St. Patrick, known as Ghost.

Shane Johnson portrays Cooper Saxe, the chief lawyer who fights for Tariq and protects him against the crimes of his family. Cooper also plays a major role in getting Ghost caught.

Gianni Paolo stars as Brayden Weston, who is Tariq’s oldest and best friend. Brayden was also Tariq’s former roommate and is a Wall Street employee who oversees his family’s hedge fund.

Melanie Liburd plays Carrie Milgram. She is Tariq and Brayden's former professor.

Lovell Adams-Gray stars as Dru Tejada, an openly gay character who has grown in prominence with respect to the narrative.

Daniel Bellomy plays the role of Zeke, a former college mate of the protagonist who was also the star basketball player on the college team.

Michael Ealy and Sydney Winbush are also part of the season 4 cast, and they play Detective Don Carter and Anya Convington, respectively.

Where to watch Power Book II: Ghost season 4 part 1?

The latest episodes of the show will first premiere on Starz, after which they will be available to enjoy on multiple platforms. Viewers can watch the narrative unfold on platforms including Amazon Prime and Hulu after the initial release.

Plot summary

The title revolves around Tariq, a college graduate who is thrust into the world of drug trafficking after his father is found guilty in an ongoing case and escapes. Tariq finds himself dealing with multiple lawsuits and attempting to protect himself while ensuring the safety of his family.

However, he must also deal with the remnants of the drug trafficking business and navigate through various criminal activities due to the Tejada family, a major crime family in the show. Season 4, which is expected to be the final iteration of the series, is set to conclude Tariq’s character arc.

Episode 2 of Power Book II: Ghost season 4 part 1 will air on June 14, 2024.