Prime Target premier ending explained: What happens to Ricky Olson?

Prime Target, a thrilling miniseries created by Steve Thompson, debuted on Apple TV+ on January 22, 2025. Directed by Brady Hood, the series has eight episodes. The series looks into the intriguing story of Edward Brooks, a mathematics prodigy.

The first episode, A New Pattern, highlights Edward's mathematical theories while Syracuse shifts focus to a mysterious underground discovery and its links to Edward's work.

In episode 2 of Prime Target, NSA agent Ricky Olson gets shot by a sniper while looking into the mysterious death of Professor Mallinder, a Cambridge professor who worked on Edward's prime number research.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers from Prime Target. Readers' discretion needed.

Looking into the ending of Prime Target episodes 1 and 2

Edward and Mallinder are in constant watch

Sidse Babett Knudsen and Leo Woodall in Prime Target (Image via Apple TV+)

Edward Brooks, a talented math student at Cambridge, and his teacher, Professor Mallinder, fail to realize that they are being watched closely. Cameras in Mallinder's home and office watch his everyday activities closely. Edward's important research on prime numbers grabs the interest of academics, but its consequences are quite unusual.

Mallinder talks a lot about the importance of good grades, but he starts acting strangely after he begins looking into Edward's ideas. The sudden interest in Edward's work is matched by the discreet attention of professors from well-known universities around the world, such as Cambridge, Zurich, and St. Petersburg.

The audience doesn’t know who is running this operation, but it’s clear that Edward's study of prime numbers is important for more than just school. This hidden monitoring highlights the importance of Edward's findings. The intricate mathematical theories could change global systems, putting Edward and Mallinder in the sights of an unknown threat.

The shocking death of Professor Mallinder

A still from Prime Target (Image via Apple TV+)

As Professor Mallinder's link to Edward's research becomes clear, his fate takes a dark turn. Edward deciphers ancient markings linked to prime numbers after dinner, while Mallinder secretly works on his student's equations.

In spite of his mounting fears, he resolves to delete any relevant evidence, such as Edward's research notes and the stained tablecloth. In a terrifying email from "The Keeper," who begs him not to return to prime number research, Mallinder's rising anxiety becomes evident. Andrea, his wife, discovers what sounds like a suicide note on his voicemail the day after he goes missing.

Mallinder's body is found in his vehicle several hours afterward. Discordant details, despite the official storyline that blames suicide, raise suspicions of foul play. The mystery is further complicated by AI-generated messages and edited footage of Mallinder's last moments.

As a result of the mysteries surrounding his death, Edward becomes entangled in a web of conspiracies connected to the risks and hazards of his own job.

Olson’s assassination turns the story

Olson’s assassination turns the story of Prime Target (Image via Apple TV+)

The stakes intensify significantly when Ricky Olson, an NSA agent surveilling Edward, is killed by a sniper. This startling incident transpires as Olson and Taylah Sanders go through the modified surveillance footage related to Mallinder’s demise. The assault highlights the extremes hidden forces can go to suppress individuals who approach the revelation of the truth.

Taylah narrowly escapes death while being followed by an unidentified assailant, compelling her to plunge into the waters near Cassis. These assaults imply the participation of a formidable organization—potentially the Kaplar Institute or another unidentified entity—that aims to safeguard its secrets at all costs.

The rapid and exacting nature of the assaults highlights the peril encountered by anyone associated with Edward's research.

Edward faces expulsion for his research

A still from Prime Target (Image via Apple TV+)

Edward's dedication to his research uncovers more serious problems. After Professor Mallinder dies, Edward feels hopeless and wants to recover any part of his damaged work.

The university officials have stopped him from going to Mallinder's office. Edward, feeling determined, sneaks into the office at night. He looks for clues but doesn't find anything useful. Feeling frustrated, he breaks things in the office to release his anger.

Security catches Edward red-handed, and he is presented before the university’s disciplinary committee. They demand an apology for his actions and accusations against Mallinder. Edward refuses to apologize or back down. He insists that Mallinder destroyed his work to protect him from danger. The committee views Edward’s behavior as insubordination, so they decide to expel him from the university immediately.

Mallinder’s cryptic note sparks a mystery

A still from Prime Target (Image via Apple TV+)

Before his untimely demise, Professor Mallinder leaves Edward a confusing note with a drawing of an icosahedron, a shape linked to ancient Greek ideas about the universe. Edward first ignores the note, but when he looks at it more closely, he spots a hidden logo of the Kaplar Institute (KI) on the paper. This discovery makes Mallinder's motivations more complicated and helps Edward understand the mystery better.

The icosahedron represents hidden knowledge and the possible risks of Edward’s research on prime numbers. Mallinder left this note even after destroying Edward's work, indicating he wanted to warn Edward and help him discover important truths that he couldn't share directly.

The presence of the Kaplar Institute logo makes things more complicated because it brings in a strong organization that seems to care about Edward’s discoveries.

Mallinder's note highlights his difficulty in balancing Edward's safety with the need to continue the research. Edward is now all by himself and unable to use the university's resources and academic help anymore.

He doesn't want to give in, emphasizing his determination. He cares more about discovering the truth than maintaining his academic reputation.

A visitor from the Kaplar Institute raises questions

A still from Prime Target (Image via Apple TV+)

Edward's search for answers gets exciting when he meets Stephen Patrick Nield, who is part of the secretive Kaplar Institute. Nield arrives at Edward's door unexpectedly. He asks about Edward's research and thinks the institute might be linked to the secrets of prime numbers and Mallinder's death.

Although Nield is friendly and wants to cooperate, Edward still feels uncertain. Edward refuses to talk and won't let Nield into his temporary room because of the unexpected visit and the institute's unclear plans. This meeting presents new challenges for Edward and makes him question whether the Kaplar Institute is really a friend or if it has its own motives.

The Kaplar Institute's interest in Edward shows that it is likely involved in the larger conspiracy. The link between Mallinder’s confusing note and the organization’s quick move toward Edward suggests that they might know important details about the risks of studying prime numbers. Their real plan is unclear and now Edward has to navigate the situation cautiously.

NSA surveillance intensifies as Edward becomes a target

A still from Prime Target (Image via Apple TV+)

As Edward continues his research in Prime Target, NSA agents Taylah Sanders and Ricky Olson watch him closely. They are secretly working from a hidden base in France to stop advances in mathematics, such as Edward's work on prime numbers, from being used to cause major problems around the world. After Mallinder died, Taylah became more curious about Edward's research and started looking closely at the surveillance footage.

Taylah finds unsettling information, including inconsistencies in the events that happened before Mallinder died. She finds out that Mallinder's suicide note was AI-generated and that the video of his last moments was tampered with. These findings put the NSA's attention on Edward, seeing him as a possible threat because of what he has done.

The agents' role in Prime Target shows the connection between academic research and national security issues. Edward's work is mainly about math, but it is considered potentially risky in today's digital world, which is why agencies like the NSA are focused on him.

Taylah's strong desire to uncover the truth clashes with the NSA's aim to keep such findings hidden, leading to a tense situation that hints at bigger conflicts ahead. Edward’s journey becomes more dangerous as he gets caught in a worldwide network of spying and plots.

Prime Target is available to stream on Apple TV+.

