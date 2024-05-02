Why is it called 'Baby Reindeer'? Netflix stalker show name meaning explored 

Richard Gadd created Baby Reindeer and starred in it himself. The show is a drama-thriller miniseries focusing on British black comedy. Based on Gadd's true story of being pursued and attacked in his twenties, the series is an adaptation of his autobiography of the same name.

The show is called Baby Reindeer because Martha, Donny's stalker, gives him the pet name. This name also has a deeper meaning, which we shall decode in this article.

Weronika Tofilska and Josephine Bornebusch directed the miniseries. On April 11, 2024, all seven of the series' episodes debuted on Netflix. Along with Richard Gadd, the show stars Jessica Gunning, Nava Mau, and Tom Goodman-Hill. According to Netflix, in its second week in the Top 10, the project has received 13.3 million views.

How did that show the name Baby Reindeer originate?

Martha gives Donny a nickname (Image via Netflix)

The series' title, Baby Reindeer, is given to Donny (Richard Gadd) by Martha (Jessica Gunning) as soon as they begin to get close. Donny initially thinks the pet name is just a goofy moniker given to him by a very loyal client. But the nickname turns adorable to dangerous when his appreciation of Martha's flattery wanes, and her emails pile up.

Martha never tells him outright why she refers to him with the nickname, but she does leave him a voicemail. While Donny is healing from his most recent encounter with Darrien (Tom Goodman-Hill), he sits inside a bar while listening to the voicemail in Episode 7, in which Martha gives him an explanation behind the true meaning of his nickname.

Martha tells him the reason behind his nickname (Image via Netflix)

Donny's mail "Not Listened To" section contains a message from his former stalker, Martha, telling him about a loving childhood toy she used to carry around. Her first memory dates back to Christmas.

She remembers seeing a picture of herself with her plush 'baby reindeer' by her side and a paper cap on her head. According to her, the toy is the sole meaningful keepsake from her youth.

As the series' events have taken place somewhere in the past, the creators have asked the fans not to try to take the show very deeply and not speculate. In an Instagram story, Gadd wrote on April 22:

“Please don’t speculate on who any of the real-life people could be. That’s not the point of our show.”

Is Baby Reindeer based on a true story?

Gadd on his true life story (Image via Netflix)

Gadd has been outspoken about being pursued for four years by a lady who called him "Baby Reindeer." She came to his residence unannounced and followed him around while he went on to comedy gigs.

Incredibly, she corresponded with Gadd via 41,071 emails, 350 voicemail hours, 744 tweets, 46 Facebook messages, and 106 pages of letters. In addition, she brought him various sinister presents, including a reindeer toy, a woolly cap, sleeping tablets, and brand-new boxer shorts.

Martha stalks Gadd for four years (Image via Netflix)

Even though Baby Reindeer is authentic, Gadd acknowledged during an interview on April 25 with the UK’s The Times that he increased the suspense and anxiety to benefit the play.

“The feeling you get most of all when you’re getting harassed is relentless tediousness and frustration,... I didn’t want the audience to feel that.”

Gadd stated that he was inspired to make something to share his experience and portray stalking in a different light, mainly because it is often associated with mental illness.

The real-life whereabouts of Gadd’s stalkers remain unknown. But Gadd hopes she is working on herself as Martha does on the show.